After TRS Support on RTI Bill in RS, BJP Says No Alliance with KCR in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two days after Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) backed BJP over the Right to Information (RTI) Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha, Senior Telangana BJP leader DK Aruna on Saturday said there will be no alliance with K Chandrashekar Rao’s party.

Talking to reporters here, Aruna said that the comments made by Congress MP Revanth Reddy that the BJP is making a better relationship with ruling TRS are baseless.

“The BJP is emerging as a strong alternative to the TRS regime which has failed to implement welfare schemes,” she said adding that the TRS, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Congress are joining hands to stop the BJP in Telangana.

Aruna said, “The TRS is trying to hatch a conspiracy against us as the TRS could not digest our victory in Telangana."

“The TRS gave support to the RTI Bill as the BJP supported Telangana bill during UPA regime despite being an opposition party,” she said adding BJP will show its mettle in civic body polls.