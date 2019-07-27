After TRS Support on RTI Bill in RS, BJP Says No Alliance with KCR in Telangana
Aruna said, “The TRS is trying to hatch a conspiracy against us The TRS as they could not digest our victory in Telangana."
File photo of DK Aruna.
Hyderabad: Two days after Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) backed BJP over the Right to Information (RTI) Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha, Senior Telangana BJP leader DK Aruna on Saturday said there will be no alliance with K Chandrashekar Rao’s party.
Talking to reporters here, Aruna said that the comments made by Congress MP Revanth Reddy that the BJP is making a better relationship with ruling TRS are baseless.
“The BJP is emerging as a strong alternative to the TRS regime which has failed to implement welfare schemes,” she said adding that the TRS, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Congress are joining hands to stop the BJP in Telangana.
Aruna said, “The TRS is trying to hatch a conspiracy against us as the TRS could not digest our victory in Telangana."
“The TRS gave support to the RTI Bill as the BJP supported Telangana bill during UPA regime despite being an opposition party,” she said adding BJP will show its mettle in civic body polls.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem as He Attends Pro Kabaddi 2019 in Mumbai
- 'This One's On God,' Says Woman When Asked for Payment, Then Flees With Fast Food Order
- Unhappy with 'Worst Picture' as Mugshot, Former Model on the Run Sends Police His Selfie
- Instagram Model and Influencer Has Meltdown After Likes Disappear from Posts
- India's First Used MG Hector SUV Was Listed For Sale on OLX For Rs 3 Lakh More Than Actual Price