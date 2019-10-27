Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

After TRS Win in Bypoll, Telangana CM Announces Development Funds for Huzurnagar Assembly Segment

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that in Huzurnagar, each Gram Panchayat would get Rs 20 lakh, mandal headquarter villages RS 30 lakh, and allotted Rs 20 crore for overall development.

PTI

Updated:October 27, 2019, 7:26 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After TRS Win in Bypoll, Telangana CM Announces Development Funds for Huzurnagar Assembly Segment
File picture of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao in the state council.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced funds for the development of Huzurnagar constituency, from where the ruling TRS candidate was elected in the October 21 Assembly bypoll.

TRS nominee S Saidi Reddy won the Huzurnagar seat by a margin of over 43,000 votes against his nearest Congress rival N Padmavati Reddy.

Rao, who addressed a thanks-giving public meeting at Huzurnagar on Saturday evening, announced that every Gram Panchayat (total 134) in the Assembly constituency would be allotted Rs 20 lakhs.

The seven mandal headquarter villages in the constituency would get Rs 30 lakh.

Among several others, he also announced Rs 25 crore for the development of Huzurnagar.

Rao further said the state government was working to provide irrigation facility to 1.20 crore acres in Telangana.

"I give you my word. Every inch, in any corner in Telangana is mine. Wherever water does not come, it makes me sad. I feel the pain. You know that I am moving ahead, regardless of hurdles, with perseverance that 1.20 crore acres in Telangana should get water," he said.

Claiming that his government has introduced unprecedented welfare schemes, he said the 'Rythu Bandhu' farmers' investment support scheme has become a role model for others.

The Rs five lakh 'Rythu Beema' life insurance scheme for farmers, the 'Kalyana Lakshmi' scheme which provides financial assistance to young women at the time of marriage, are aimed at the welfare of poor, he noted.

The people of Huzurnagar have given a befitting reply, by electing the TRS candidate with a massive majority, to those allegedly making undesirable comments on Telangana, which is moving ahead by taking all sections of society along, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram