English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Uddhav Thackeray, RSS-backed Paper Now Goes All Out Against 'Opportunistic' Sharad Pawar
The editorial also shamed him for creating a rift in the society by raising doubts about Maratha reservation.
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI photo)
Mumbai: A day after targeting Uddhav Thackeray for his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ comment, RSS-backed Marathi daily 'Tarun Bharat' has now trained its guns on NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
The strongly-worded, bitter editorial calls Pawar "Maharashtra's shrewd, opportunistic and conniving leader”.
The paper takes potshots at Pawar’s political aspirations and writes, "Even in this old age, his political aspiration for gaining power has only been rising. If there is anything he has mastered, it is the art of speaking the right thing at the right time. His politics has always been based on selfishness. The only image he could earn in all the eight decades of his existence is that of distrust. He never does what he says, and never speaks of something he is planning to do."
Commenting on Pawar’s politics, it said, "He didn't have any problem to unilaterally announce support to the BJP during the last elections. Just the way he does not have qualms about singing paeans of Sonia Gandhi after separating from the same party over two decades ago because of her."
The paper goes on to say that Pawar is an opportunist who has now suddenly discovered the sacrifices made by the Gandhis.
"He has suddenly realised that the Congress is a great party and that the Gandhis have made many sacrifices for the country. This might be a part of his good timing. He has also suddenly got restless about the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra. He worries that it will not stand the court's scrutiny. He must have forgotten that he couldn't even touch the issue when he was in power. He must have been stung by the fact that the BJP government did something his government could not do for years," it stated.
The editorial shamed him for creating a rift in the society by raising doubts about Maratha reservation.
"He had so many ways of expressing his concern. He could have directly spoken to the Chief Minister and other community leaders would have backed him. But he chose to speak at an obscure public function which had nothing to do with the issue. Such is this nautankibaaz king!"
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The strongly-worded, bitter editorial calls Pawar "Maharashtra's shrewd, opportunistic and conniving leader”.
The paper takes potshots at Pawar’s political aspirations and writes, "Even in this old age, his political aspiration for gaining power has only been rising. If there is anything he has mastered, it is the art of speaking the right thing at the right time. His politics has always been based on selfishness. The only image he could earn in all the eight decades of his existence is that of distrust. He never does what he says, and never speaks of something he is planning to do."
Commenting on Pawar’s politics, it said, "He didn't have any problem to unilaterally announce support to the BJP during the last elections. Just the way he does not have qualms about singing paeans of Sonia Gandhi after separating from the same party over two decades ago because of her."
The paper goes on to say that Pawar is an opportunist who has now suddenly discovered the sacrifices made by the Gandhis.
"He has suddenly realised that the Congress is a great party and that the Gandhis have made many sacrifices for the country. This might be a part of his good timing. He has also suddenly got restless about the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra. He worries that it will not stand the court's scrutiny. He must have forgotten that he couldn't even touch the issue when he was in power. He must have been stung by the fact that the BJP government did something his government could not do for years," it stated.
The editorial shamed him for creating a rift in the society by raising doubts about Maratha reservation.
"He had so many ways of expressing his concern. He could have directly spoken to the Chief Minister and other community leaders would have backed him. But he chose to speak at an obscure public function which had nothing to do with the issue. Such is this nautankibaaz king!"
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results