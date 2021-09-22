After Uma Bharti, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams His Bureaucracy in Madhya Pradesh

A couple of days after former Chief Minister Uma Bharti had slammed bureaucracy calling them as ‘nobody’, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made an adverse remark on the government officers, indirectly accusing them of presenting rosy pictures of pitiable things of the State.

Chouhan had openly warned bureaucrats on several occasions of late saying no corruption or slackness would be tolerated. He even suspended many during the Jan Darshan yatra after receiving complaints from the public.

A step further on Thursday, Chouhan accused the bureaucrats of misleading ruling politicians. Chouhan was at Minto Hall in Bhopal for attending an event of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“If you sit inside Mantralaya, you only get a colourful picture (of the State). There seems happiness all around. When you actually hit the field, you realise how far the happiness has reached,” he said, adding that officers paint a false image of the State once he is in Bhopal and he learns about the ground realities once he visits areas himself.

Turning towards Principal Secretary (Industries) Sanjay Shukla, Chouhan said he wasn’t referring to him. Things are only done where the CM focuses, he added.

Commenting on the event theme, Industries Week, Chouhan said dut to Covid-19 he could not meet the industry delegates. “But we have again moved on the path of progress. I am not the guest, I am the host,” he added.

Chouhan pointed out that the pandemic was controlled through public participation, adding certain politicians live under an impression that they are everything and the most intelligent but he doesn’t think like this.

During an informal chat, Uma Bharti a few days ago had said that bureaucrats were nobody and they were only meant to carry slippers of the ruling politicians. She, however, later regretted her choice of words, underlining the contribution of the bureaucrats.

On Wednesday, she came up with fresh tweets, alleging that her remarks were leaked in a twisted manner to deflate her campaign which she announced on liquor ban.

