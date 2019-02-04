After UP, BSP-SP Gear Up to Finalise Alliance in Uttarakhand

After the announcement of their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party bonhomie is now likely to extend to Uttarakhand, sources have said.Although BSP has not issued any formal statement about contesting elections with their UP ally in the state, SP had hinted at the possibility.“The final decision with regard to any kind of alliance will be taken by the party leadership. However we will not hesitate in going for any kind of alliance to defeat the BJP, be it anywhere,” SP spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan told News18.com.Sources have also said that the parties' strategy in the state has been finalised and party workers will be reaching out to people of every ward to raise awareness about the Central government’s alleged failures.The 2014 general elections witnessed the BJP bagging all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state while the BSP managed to clinch the second place on the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar seat and stood as the second runner-up on the Haridwar seat.In this year's elections, SP-BSP will be contesting for 76 of the 80 seats in UP , leaving two seats for smaller allied parties and two seats from Amethi and Raebareli for Congress, who were left out of the alliance.BSP chief Mayawati had also said that the alliance will not be limited just to the Lok Sabha elections, but continue till the 2022 assembly polls.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.