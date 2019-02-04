English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
After UP, BSP-SP Gear Up to Finalise Alliance in Uttarakhand
The parties' strategy in the state has been finalised, as per sources, and party workers will soon be reaching out to people of every ward to raise awareness about the Central government’s alleged failures.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with BSP supremo Mayawati after announcing the alliance. (Image: News18)
Loading...
Lucknow: After the announcement of their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party bonhomie is now likely to extend to Uttarakhand, sources have said.
Although BSP has not issued any formal statement about contesting elections with their UP ally in the state, SP had hinted at the possibility.
“The final decision with regard to any kind of alliance will be taken by the party leadership. However we will not hesitate in going for any kind of alliance to defeat the BJP, be it anywhere,” SP spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan told News18.com.
Sources have also said that the parties' strategy in the state has been finalised and party workers will be reaching out to people of every ward to raise awareness about the Central government’s alleged failures.
The 2014 general elections witnessed the BJP bagging all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state while the BSP managed to clinch the second place on the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar seat and stood as the second runner-up on the Haridwar seat.
In this year's elections, SP-BSP will be contesting for 76 of the 80 seats in UP , leaving two seats for smaller allied parties and two seats from Amethi and Raebareli for Congress, who were left out of the alliance.
BSP chief Mayawati had also said that the alliance will not be limited just to the Lok Sabha elections, but continue till the 2022 assembly polls.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Although BSP has not issued any formal statement about contesting elections with their UP ally in the state, SP had hinted at the possibility.
“The final decision with regard to any kind of alliance will be taken by the party leadership. However we will not hesitate in going for any kind of alliance to defeat the BJP, be it anywhere,” SP spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan told News18.com.
Sources have also said that the parties' strategy in the state has been finalised and party workers will be reaching out to people of every ward to raise awareness about the Central government’s alleged failures.
The 2014 general elections witnessed the BJP bagging all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state while the BSP managed to clinch the second place on the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar seat and stood as the second runner-up on the Haridwar seat.
In this year's elections, SP-BSP will be contesting for 76 of the 80 seats in UP , leaving two seats for smaller allied parties and two seats from Amethi and Raebareli for Congress, who were left out of the alliance.
BSP chief Mayawati had also said that the alliance will not be limited just to the Lok Sabha elections, but continue till the 2022 assembly polls.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Tallboy is Back!
- As Google+ Nears Its End, Here is How You Can Download All Your Profile Data
- Google’s Play Store Malware Problem Refuses to Go Away, 29 Photo Editing Apps Caught Red-Handed
- 3rd February 2018: Ton-up Kalra and Bowlers Lead India to Fourth Under-19 World Cup
- Kumbh On: Millions Rush Home Ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in World's Largest Annual Human Migration
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results