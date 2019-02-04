LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

After UP, BSP-SP Gear Up to Finalise Alliance in Uttarakhand

The parties' strategy in the state has been finalised, as per sources, and party workers will soon be reaching out to people of every ward to raise awareness about the Central government’s alleged failures.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 4, 2019, 12:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After UP, BSP-SP Gear Up to Finalise Alliance in Uttarakhand
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with BSP supremo Mayawati after announcing the alliance. (Image: News18)
Loading...
Lucknow: After the announcement of their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party bonhomie is now likely to extend to Uttarakhand, sources have said.

Although BSP has not issued any formal statement about contesting elections with their UP ally in the state, SP had hinted at the possibility.

“The final decision with regard to any kind of alliance will be taken by the party leadership. However we will not hesitate in going for any kind of alliance to defeat the BJP, be it anywhere,” SP spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan told News18.com.

Sources have also said that the parties' strategy in the state has been finalised and party workers will be reaching out to people of every ward to raise awareness about the Central government’s alleged failures.

The 2014 general elections witnessed the BJP bagging all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state while the BSP managed to clinch the second place on the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar seat and stood as the second runner-up on the Haridwar seat.

In this year's elections, SP-BSP will be contesting for 76 of the 80 seats in UP , leaving two seats for smaller allied parties and two seats from Amethi and Raebareli for Congress, who were left out of the alliance.

BSP chief Mayawati had also said that the alliance will not be limited just to the Lok Sabha elections, but continue till the 2022 assembly polls.





Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram