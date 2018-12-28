English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Upendra Kushwaha Jumped Ship to UPA, RLSP Vice President Joins Nitish Kumar
His exit from the RLSP may prove to be another jolt for Upendra Kushwaha as his three legislators- Sudhanshu Shekhar, Lalan Paswan and Sanjeev Shyam Singh (ML), have already announced that they would chart a different path than that of the party head Upendra Kushwaha.
File photo of Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha.
New Delhi: Days after RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, dumping the NDA, joined the Bihar grand alliance, the party’s national vice president Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha on Friday joined the ruling JD(U).
Along with his supporters, Bhagwan joined the JD(U) at its party office in the presence of party's state unit president Bashishtha Narayan Singh, Education Minister Krishnandan Prasad Verma and others.
His exit from the RLSP may prove to be another jolt for Upendra Kushwaha as his three legislators- Sudhanshu Shekhar, Lalan Paswan and Sanjeev Shyam Singh (ML), have already announced that they would chart a different path than that of the party head Upendra Kushwaha.
Out of RLSP's three MPs, Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar is a dissident while Sitamarhi MP Ram Kumar Sharma is with the RLSP chief.
Upendra Kushwaha is the third MP of the party. Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, the former Bihar minister, said that "I have left the RLSP and joining JD(U) with RLSP's 35 state level office-bearers and 1200 workers after Upendra Kushwaha decided to leave NDA and join UPA."
"When I joined the RLSP, my condition was that it should remain with the NDA. What Kushwaha has done (by severing ties with NDA) was not liked by party's rank and file. I tried my level best to ensure that Upendra Kushwaha should remain with NDA but he (Upendra) started feeling unease after Nitish Kumar joined the NDA," he said.
Stating that he and his supporters want to be the part of Bihar's development story under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, Kushwaha said that "2019 Lok Sabha election is a challenge and 2020 (assembly elections in the state) is a much bigger challenge but we will win both 2019 and 2020 elections."
Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, who had served in many parties earlier like CPI(ML), RJD, JD(U), Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party, said that he has supported Nitish government's social programmes like prohibition, campaign against dowry and child marriage.
Earlier, state JD(U) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Bashishtha Narayan Singh welcomed Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha and his 1200 supporters and workers into the party fold and said that it would strengthen the party.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results