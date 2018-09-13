After Upper Caste Group Protests Against SC/ST Act in Bhopal, Another Caste-Based Outfit Announces Stir to Counter it

With caste calculations intensifying with every passing day in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the Anusuchit Jati Janjati Adhikari Karamchari Sangh (AJAKS) has announced a mega convention on September 23 to devise a strategy against those are opposing the amendments in the SC/ST Act.Earlier, on September 6, the Samanya Pichhra Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj (SAPAKS), lead a statewide bandh against the amendments in the SC/ST Act.Both the SAPAKS and the AJAKS are claiming support of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The OBC support holds crucial importance in MP as the section has almost 52% share in terms of voters in the state.Both caste-based organisations are well aware that their support is vital to political parties in the upcoming elections.The AJAKS has also given a call for community voters not to cast their vote in favour of those opposing the amendments in the SC/ST Act and also the candidates backed by the SAPAKS.The acrimony between the two caste-based employee-officers organisation had increased after SAPAKS patron Hiralal Trivedi had recently written a letter to Chief Secretary accusing four senior reserved category officers of resorting to partisan behavior against general category officers.Trivedi had alleged certain organisations were busy disrupting social harmony by harassing general category government staffers.An anonymous letter, written by a sender who identified himself as AJAKS member, forwarded to Chief Electoral Officer in Madhya Pradesh has alleged that ignoring SC/ST officers, upper caste officers are being given plum posts even after retirement.The retired officers, the letter alleged, are serving on high posts on contractual basis for years.JN Kansotia, president, AJAKS, denied having received any letter from SAPAKS and also disowned responsibility behind the said letter written by AJAKS member.Hiralal Trivedi, the SAPAKS patron, has also denied information about AJAKS letter, but claimed his letter was packed with facts and data.Official spokesperson of Chief Electoral Officer also denied having received any letter from AJAKS.Meanwhile, OBCs whose support is claimed by both the SAPAKS and AJAKS are offering mixed reactions on their path. Some of them have sided with AJAKS saying OBCs too need reservation while several others were part of the September 6 bandh called by SAPAKS, including Jaat Mahasabha, Pal Mahasabha, Yadav Mahasabha, Gurjar Sabha, Prajapati samaj and others.Several other organizations like Rathore Kashtriya Samaj MP, MP Meena Samaj, Akhil Bharatiya OBC Mahasabha, OBC United Front of India and others have announced to part ways with the AJAKS while organizations like MP Pichhra Varg Sangthan have decided to stay away from both.