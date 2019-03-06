English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Uproar Over Digvijaya Singh's Tweet, One of BJP's Own Now Calls Pulwama Attack an 'Accident'
Slamming the ruling government over the statement, Digvijaya Singh dared the prime minister PM Modi and BJP ministers to file a lawsuit against him.
New Delhi: After senior BJP ministers lambasted Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for calling Pulwama terror attack "an accident", a video of UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has surfaced, where he can be heard making a similar claim.
Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Singh wrote, "When I called the Pulwama attack "an accident", three Union ministers branded me a supporter of Pakistan. Now listen to this statement by Keshav Prasad Maurya. Any comments on Modi ji and his minister?"
Singh's statement, which drew sharp reaction, came at a time when many opposition leaders were questioning the Balakot strike by the Indian Air Force and were asking for a proof and the exact casualty inflicted on terrorists.
In the video shared by the senior Congress leader, UP deputy CM can be heard saying, "February 14 attack was not a security failure but a big accident involving several CRPF personnel. PM has said that the security forces have been given a free hand. Forces will do whatever they see fit."
Slamming the ruling government over the statement, Singh dared the prime minister PM Modi and his ministers to file a lawsuit against him.
"What action has Modi taken regarding the intelligence failure during the Pulwama terror attack? Who is responsible for it? Does Modiji hold anybody responsible for it or not? Have you asked for a clarification from NSA, IB Chief, and Raw Chief?" the Congress leader asked.
Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, came under BJP's attack for calling the terror strike a "durghatana (accident)" and the Indian Air Force (IAF) action in Balakot, a "sandeh (doubt)".
From Union minister VK Singh to Ravi Shankar Prasad and PM Modi slammed the leader for trying to "weaken the nation and the morale of our armed forces with his insensitive jibes.
Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
