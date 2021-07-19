'After Uttarakhand, Rumours in K'taka...': Digvijaya Singh Claims Leadership Change in MP, BJP Hits Back

After the BJP high command changed the Chief Minister in Uttarakhand and amid a possible change of guard in Karnataka, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh took a swipe at the BJP leadership in Madhya Pradesh saying there are two contenders for the Chief Minister’s post in the state.

Firing a tweet on Monday, Singh, known for his spicy takes on the leadership, said one of the contenders is Union Minister Prahlad Patel who is backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the second one is VD Sharma, who is a choice of the RSS.

“My sympathies with others. Mamu is sure to leave.”

On Sunday, Singh had claimed that Modi and Shah are changing Chief Ministers these days which has fuelled expectations among BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh. Seeing to know the names of the BJP contenders, Singh had claimed that he will issue a list on Monday.

BJP State head VD Sharma had hit back on Singh’s claims.

“There are two contenders for the AICC chief’s post. One is Rahul Gandhi’s candidate Sonia and the second is Sonia Gandhi’s candidate Rahul. My sympathies for the rest of them.”

In another tweet, Sharma blamed Singh for bringing down Kamal Nath government claiming the Rajya Sabha MP is also proud of this fact which is a Congress culture, not that of the BJP. Saying that they all are proud of the Shivraj government, Sharma said that people like him (Singh) are pained as their illegal businesses have now stopped.

When Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked to comment on the remarks of Digvijaya Singh, said: “Whether something is required to be said on his comments.”

Home Minister Narottam Mishra asked whether Nath will relinquish one of the two posts he holds in Congress. Besides being the PCC chief, Nath is also the Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly.

Congress leaders back Kamal Nath as next CM

At the launch of a book penned by Digvijaya Singh’s brother Lakshman Singh at PCC chief Kamal Nath’s residence on Monday, leaders like Lakshman Singh, Singh’s son Jaivardhan and former minister Dr Govind Singh backed the demand for projecting Nath as the next CM candidate in MP.

Nath told his brother Lakshman Singh that his book would have been a best seller if it was based on Digvijaya Singh. There were strong speculations that Nath could be appointed as the AICC President and the elderly leader even had met Sonia Gandhi recently in New Delhi.

