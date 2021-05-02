After Victory in Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says 'Fight Against Coronavirus Will Continue'

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had won one seat in Kerala in the 2016 Assembly polls, would see its account getting closed this time, has come true with the Centre’s ruling party failing to secure any victory despite fighting hard in three constituencies. The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front is all set to retain power in the state with counting for the 140-seat Assembly underway.

In an address post victory, state CM Vijayan said to the party workers, “This is not the time to celebrate our huge win. Many wanted to celebrate but they have held back. Our fight against COVID will continue."

Meanwhile, CPI-M leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said on the party’s victory, “People’s mandate proves that they are happy with the pro-people policies of LDF government. It is a victory of people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with half a dozen ministers campaigned here but they even lost the one seat they had. People here have defeated communal forces."

A total of 31,950 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Sunday. 49 deaths also were reported.

