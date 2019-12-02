After Waiting for 3 Hrs, HDK's Rally Begins Without Him. But Brother's Phone Comes to His Rescue
Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy chopper failed to take off from the previous campaign venue in Chikkaballapur.
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday (PTI)
Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday spoke to his party supporters through a phone call after he missed the campaign where he was scheduled to speak.
Kumaraswamy was expected to address a gathering in KR Pet constituency around 2pm but could not reach the venue as his chopper failed to take off from the previous campaign venue in Chikkaballapur.
The campaign programme began without Kumaraswamy at around 5pm, three hours behind schedule. His brother HD Revanna and other JDS leaders were on stage as Kumaraswamy gave his speech through a phone call.
JDS taluk president Janaki Ram held the phone close to a microphone, while Kumaraswamy apologised for his absence and asked people to support his party in the upcoming byelections. Kumaraswamy was to campaign for JDS candidate BL Devaraj.
Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy headed to the Jakkur aerodrome from where he headed to Hunsur, his next campaign location. KR Pet is one of the fifteen constituencies going for polls on December 5.
