After War of Words Over Damage, Yogi's Health Minister Eyes Bungalow Vacated by Akhilesh
Health minister Sidharth Nath Singh has written to chief secretary in this regard, and cited space crunch at the residence presently allotted to him by the government.
Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and family leave the official bungalow on Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow on June 2, 2018. (PTI)
Lucknow: After war of words between BJP and SP over the damaged official residence of former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, a saffron party minister has now expressed his desire to stay in the vacated bungalow.
Health minister Sidharth Nath Singh has written to chief secretary in this regard, and cited space crunch at the residence presently allotted to him by the government.
Singh has claimed that his official residence, 19 Gautam Palli, does not have enough space for the guests and is a huge inconvenience.
The cabinet minister is now eyeing 4, Vikramaditya Marg bungalow, which was vacated by the Samajwadi Party National President and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav after orders from the apex court.
Sidharth Nath Singh has asked the chief secretary to either allot him the bungalow vacated by Akhilesh or the bungalow situated at 5 Vikramaditya Marg, which vacated by Akhilesh's father and SP Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The letter comes after Samajwadi Party chief brought two taps to a press conference and said that BJP accused him of taking away the taps, and hence, he wants to give them these through the media.
“The BJP is trying to humiliate me with the help of media. I had my gym and a steel structure there. In my new house I will use it. I also know photography and the angle used to show what is to be emphasised,” he said.
Attacking the BJP government further over the allegations of house lifting, Akhilesh claimed that the BJP is rattled after the recent loss in the Kairana, Phulpur and Gorakhpur bypolls and that is why they are engaged in vendetta politics. “I have heard people getting blind in love, but here people are getting blind in jealousy and hatred after their loss in bypolls,” said Akhilesh.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik called the incident a serious matter and wrote to CM Adityanath urging him to take action in the matter.
