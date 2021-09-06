After Weeks of Acrimony, Bhupesh Baghel-TS Singh Deo Share Stage, Exchange Pleasantries

After tension prevailed for weeks between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health minister TS Singh Deo, the two powerhouses of the State politics shared the stage in Raipur on Monday. It was the occasion of the Tija festival organised at the CM’s House in Raipur.

The two leaders who were engaged in a long power tussle that had eventually reached the doors of party high command recently had last shared the stage on July 25 in a meeting at the CM’s House.

It was on the same day, Congress party MLA Brahaspat Singh had accused Singh Deo of trying to eliminate him and things have gone from bad to worse between them in the subsequent weeks.

Meanwhile, Baghel among others on Monday had extended the invitation of the ‘Tija Pora Tihar’ event to Singh Dev as well. When the Minister reached the CM’s House, most of the guests had taken their seats on the stage with Baghel.

Including his wife Mukteshwari, CM Baghel was on the stage was surrounded by women leaders including Alka Lamba, Ragini Nayak, Supriya Shrinate, Minister Anila Bhedia, Jyotsana Mahant and others. As soon as the Chief Minister was informed about the arrival of the Health Minister, Baghel urged him to join him on stage.

While greeting everyone on the stage one-by-one, Singh Deo was about to take a seat on the far right but Baghel called him addressing him as Maharaj. At this, Alka Lamba left her chair for the Minister but the CM signalled to her daughter sitting behind and she promptly stood up pulling her chair beside her father’s and TS Singh Deo sat there.

The two had a brief chat. And during the 45-minute stay on the stage, the two leaders spoke to each other on several occasions. Singh Deo spent around 1.5 hours at the event and women also surrounded him clicking selfies with him. In his address, Singh Dev did not shy away from dropping hints that things have normalised between him and Baghel saying the ‘dear Chief Minister’ has ushered in several traditions including this one where there are a handful of men and there are women all around on the stage. “I have seen very few such events," he said in his brief speech.

As the speeches concluded on the stage, the event burst into a fun occasion as women leaders and other participants started dancing to the popular folk songs. On their insistence, CM Baghel also joined them briefly.

The event came as a breather for the Congress State unit as in the last few weeks, the two leaders are once known as an inseparable pair of Congress in Chhattisgarh had shared strenuous relation between them as 2.5-years power-sharing formula kept resurfacing in the State politics time and again.

However, after the intervention of the party high command, it seems the threat for Baghel has been averted at least for the time being and this event was just an attempt from him to exhibit that all was back to normal for his government.

