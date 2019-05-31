After Winning Against Internal Rift And Upper-caste Anger, Arjun Ram Meghwal Retains Berth in Modi Cabinet

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
After Winning Against Internal Rift And Upper-caste Anger, Arjun Ram Meghwal Retains Berth in Modi Cabinet
Meghwal, who grew up in a weaving community, formally entered politics in 2009 after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service and won the Bikaner seat on a BJP ticket the same year.
File photo of Arjun Ram Meghwal (PTI)
Former Union Minister and two-time MP from Bikaner, Arjun Ram Meghwal, has retained his position as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. He has also been given the charge as a Minister of State in Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in Modi Cabinet 2.0 after scoring a hat-trick in the reserved constituency seat.
The 65-year-old served as the Union Minister of State in Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation and Parliamentary Affairs during Narendra Modi’s first term as Prime Minister.
Meghwal, who grew up in a weaving community, formally entered politics in 2009 after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service and won the Bikaner seat on a BJP ticket the same year. After being re-elected as MP from the same seat, he served as chief whip of the BJP in the 16th Lok Sabha and was also nominated as Chairman of House Committee, Lok Sabha. He was appointed Minister for Finance in 2016. In 2013, Meghwal received the “Best Parliamentarian” award.
He is known for not using the government-provided car to commute but instead using his bicycle to travel to places. He even cycled to his swearing-in as minister for state in 2016. Analysts see him as the BJP’s face for reserved castes in Rajasthan and Meghwal’s good track record and ability to influence Dalit voters may propel him toward a CM nomination in the stat after BJP’s dismal performance in the recent assembly elections.
The seat of Bikaner had been a BJP stronghold since 2004. After the delimitation process in 2009, the seat became reserved for scheduled castes and Meghwal was elected as MP. However, this time the former IAS officer faced a challenge not from the outside but within the party itself as senior BJP leader Devi Lal Bhati objected to Meghwal’s candidacy and even resigned, accusing the latter of being a “Congress agent”.
Despite Bhati’s negative campaigning and vocal support for Congress’s candidate, anti-incumbency, a rejuvenated opposition and alleged upper-caste anger against Meghwal after bands called by Dalit protesters last year, he won, albeit with a smaller margin than in 2014.
