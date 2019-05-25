English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
After Wresting Andhra From Chandrababu, Jagan Mohan Reddy Elected Legislature Party Leader
The YSRCP chief has decided to take the oath on May 30. He is scheduled to fly to Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday
YSR Congress party president Jagan Mohan Reddy elected as the Legislative party leader
Loading...
Hyderabad: After landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh assembly election, YSR Congress party president Jagan Mohan Reddy was elected as leader of the legislature party on Saturday.
At a meeting in Amaravati, party MLA Botcha Satya Narayana proposed the resolution and other senior leaders Dharmana Prasad Rao and Buggana Rakendranath Reddy supported the resolution. The lawmakers will soon submit the copy of the resolution to governor ESL Narasimhan in Hyderabad.
After constitutional formalities, Narasimhan will ask Jagan to form the government. The YSRCP chief has decided to take the oath on May 30.
After being elected head of the legislature party, Jagan said, "We have to fix the target to win the 2024 elections from now itself. We have to give good governance to the people and win everyone's support."
Hitting out at TDP, the leader said, "Naidu's party took away our 23 MLAs and three MPs with money and political power. But today they stand nowhere."
Jagan will arrive in Hyderabad by evening and meet governor Narasimhan and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as courtesy call. The two leaders are likely to discuss their role and plan of action in national politics.
The YSRCP chief will go to Delhi on Sunday and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the afternoon.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
At a meeting in Amaravati, party MLA Botcha Satya Narayana proposed the resolution and other senior leaders Dharmana Prasad Rao and Buggana Rakendranath Reddy supported the resolution. The lawmakers will soon submit the copy of the resolution to governor ESL Narasimhan in Hyderabad.
After constitutional formalities, Narasimhan will ask Jagan to form the government. The YSRCP chief has decided to take the oath on May 30.
After being elected head of the legislature party, Jagan said, "We have to fix the target to win the 2024 elections from now itself. We have to give good governance to the people and win everyone's support."
Hitting out at TDP, the leader said, "Naidu's party took away our 23 MLAs and three MPs with money and political power. But today they stand nowhere."
Jagan will arrive in Hyderabad by evening and meet governor Narasimhan and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as courtesy call. The two leaders are likely to discuss their role and plan of action in national politics.
The YSRCP chief will go to Delhi on Sunday and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the afternoon.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Alongside Dhoni & Kohli, Rahul Hopes to Inspire With World Cup Fairytale
- We Need More Films like Disney’s Aladdin and More Women like the New Jasmine, Here’s Why
- Assam Sprint Queen Hima Das Wins Off the Track Too, Secures First Division in Class XII Exam
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results