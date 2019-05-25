Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After Wresting Andhra From Chandrababu, Jagan Mohan Reddy Elected Legislature Party Leader

The YSRCP chief has decided to take the oath on May 30. He is scheduled to fly to Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:May 25, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
After Wresting Andhra From Chandrababu, Jagan Mohan Reddy Elected Legislature Party Leader
YSR Congress party president Jagan Mohan Reddy elected as the Legislative party leader
Hyderabad: After landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh assembly election, YSR Congress party president Jagan Mohan Reddy was elected as leader of the legislature party on Saturday.

At a meeting in Amaravati, party MLA Botcha Satya Narayana proposed the resolution and other senior leaders Dharmana Prasad Rao and Buggana Rakendranath Reddy supported the resolution. The lawmakers will soon submit the copy of the resolution to governor ESL Narasimhan in Hyderabad.

After constitutional formalities, Narasimhan will ask Jagan to form the government. The YSRCP chief has decided to take the oath on May 30.

After being elected head of the legislature party, Jagan said, "We have to fix the target to win the 2024 elections from now itself. We have to give good governance to the people and win everyone's support."

Hitting out at TDP, the leader said, "Naidu's party took away our 23 MLAs and three MPs with money and political power. But today they stand nowhere."

Jagan will arrive in Hyderabad by evening and meet governor Narasimhan and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as courtesy call. The two leaders are likely to discuss their role and plan of action in national politics.

The YSRCP chief will go to Delhi on Sunday and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the afternoon.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

