After BSY Denies Poaching Allegations, BJP MLA Says Adding 'Fuel to Fire' is Party’s Way of Doing Politics

: BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa has denied all allegations against his party of attempting to topple the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka, but all his party MLAs may not want to believe so. CT Ravi, BJP MLA from Chikkamagaluru, on Thursday said that his party will add fuel to speculations that there is dissidence within the Congress-JDS coalition."Of course we will add fuel to the fire within the Congress and JDS because we should have had the opportunity to form the government. This is politics. We are not here to do charity," said Ravi, general secretary of Karnataka BJP."We won 104 seats. You may have formed the government due to simple mathematics. But dissidence is in your party. Adding fuel to that fire is our politics. If your MLAs don't stay with you, do not blame us," the former minister added.Ravi also challenged the Congress and JDS to take action against dissidents while accusing the coalition of making contradictory statements, saying no MLA has gone to the BJP and accused the party of poaching their MLAs at the same time.Ravi also questioned Siddaramaiah for leaving the JDS and joining the Congress in 2006. "Was that purchasing or auction? The same politics you played in the past is what we are playing now," he said.Responding to Congress and JDS leaders' comments about the BJP MLAs’ stay at a resort in Gurugram, he said, "We had not gone to study drought, we had gone to study politics."CT Ravi is one of the 104 MLAs who were at a Gurugram resort for the last three days, fueling speculations about "Operation Kamala", where the BJP is accused of trying to poach MLAs from the coalition parties, Congress and JDS. While BS Yeddyurappa returned to Bengaluru late on Wednesday night, more than 10 MLAs from the party returned to Bengaluru and other constituencies on Thursday.