GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Afzalpur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate M Y Patil Wins

Live election result of 34 Afzalpur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Afzalpur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Afzalpur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate M Y Patil Wins
Live election result of 34 Afzalpur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Afzalpur MLA.
Afzalpur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gulbarga district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Gulbarga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,18,719 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,12,215 are male, 1,06,488 female and 16 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 94.9 and the approximate literacy rate is 60%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status INC M Y Patil Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7173547.92%M Y Patil
BJP6114140.84%Malikayya Guttedar
JD(S)133408.91%Raju Gouda Revoor
NOTA12430.83%Nota
AIMEP5960.40%Raju Ramachandra Heroor
IND5900.39%Digambar
IND5640.38%Wali Mallappa
DAPP4990.33%K. M. Barma

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,238 votes (4.07%) securing 29.62% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 67.89%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,866 votes (7.51%) registering 47.83% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 68.31%.

Check the table below for Afzalpur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You