Against Horse-trading Going on to Topple Elected Govt in Rajasthan, Says BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal

Veteran Rajasthan BJP leader and former assembly speaker Kailash Chandra Meghwal on Saturday said that the conspiracy to topple the democratically elected government in the state through horse-trading is absolutely wrong. Meghwal, who is close to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, opposed the "ongoing buying and selling" of MLAs in order to oust the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

"BJP is a party with character and morality," India Today quoted Meghwal as saying. "There is a conspiracy to topple the government through horse-trading, which I do not believe to be right," he said.

"Rajasthan politics has been derailed. It is unfortunate that attempts are being made to destabilise the government when the state faces the danger of COVID-19 pandemic and also unemployment among its poor. This is not appropriate. This is due to internal feud within the Congress," he said.

Meghwal, however, asserted that the crisis was an outcome of internal feud within the Congress, and that the BJP had nothing to do with it.

The BJP believes in value-based politics, he said, adding that the Congress' allegation against his party was untrue and was an attempt to deflect attention from its failures.

In an earlier letter, he had said, "The kind of environment which has been in place for the last two months to bring down the government, horse-trading is happening, allegations are being made, it is very unfortunate."

He further wrote, "The government in Rajasthan has changed several times since independence and there have been firece debates between opposing parties within the assembly. From Mohanlal Sukhadia, Bhairo Singh Shekhawat to Ashok Gehlot or Vasundhara Raje, they have all had several debates. But such conspiracies where ruling parties have joined hands with opposition parties to conspire to topple the government has never happened before."

The Rajasthan Police registered two FIRs on Friday on a complaint lodged by the Congress over the alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government through horse trading of MLAs.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had earlier in the day demanded the arrest of union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma after two audio clips surfaced pertaining to the alleged conspiracy.

Though the Congress leader mentioned Shekhawat during the media briefing, there was no mention of the leader's name in the FIR lodged by party chief whip Mahesh Joshi. The complaint mentions "Gajendra Singh" but does not say if it pertains to the union minister.