'Against The People': BJP Appeals to Karnataka Governor to 'Save Democracy' in State

Hyderabad: Alleging that democracy was being murdered in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao Monday urged the Governor of that state to protect the principles of democracy.

"People who talk about democracy, people who talk about moral politics, those who talk about due process... we are warning them all, the system of democracy is being murdered in Karnataka. The BJP will not accept this. We urge the (Karnataka) Governor to protect (democracy)," Rao told reporters here.

He claimed that the Karnataka Assembly Speaker was violating the law and subverting the spirit of the Constitution by conducting the debate on the trust vote in a "never-ending" manner. The debate was continuing despite the Governor's appeals to conclude the debate on the vote of confidence, Rao, in charge of BJP affairs in Karnataka, alleged.

Rao alleged that the act of Karnataka Minister DK Shiva Kumar of Congress in going to meet the rebel MLAs in Mumbai amounted to undue influence, horse trading and negotiation. Rao alleged that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was taking unethical and illegal decisions though he did not have a majority

"We will never accept these decisions of this government which are against the people," he said.

BJP would showcase the Karnataka developments as an example for the "unethical politics" of Congress-JD (S) in the coming days, he said. The Karnataka Governor has to protect the democratic

process and the democratic system, he said.

The Congress-JDS government in Karnataka has been rocked by rebellion by a section of its MLAs, threatening its survival. For the third day running, the Karnataka assembly is debating the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The debate on the confidence motion prolonged to Friday, with the ruling coalition defying the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala -- to complete the process by 1.30 PM on Friday and later by the end of the day.

The proceedings were adjourned till Monday after the Speaker extracted a commitment from the government that the process would be completed by Monday itself.

Referring to politics in Telangana, Rao, who hails from the state, alleged that the ruling TRS and opposition Congress have come together and were targetting the BJP. He claimed that the BJP would emerge as the alternative to the TRS in Telangana.

"BJP is growing bigger and bigger. Before replacing TRS, it will replace Congress. TRS has no ideology other than the old Congress ideology of appeasement politics," he alleged. Rao said BJP's opposition to the TRS government was comprehensive, "360 degrees" and not partial.

"Hindutva is our ideology, not our electoral politics. It is our pespective. Election strategy is not Hindutva. Hindutva is party's ideology," he said. Rao claimed that the new municipalities act passed in the Telangana Assembly last week would not stand legal scrutiny.

Referring to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's announcing benefits of Rs 10 lakh to residents of his native village Chintamadaka in Siddipet district, he said it was welcome,but the entire state should prosper like Chintamadaka.

"(He is) speaking like a village sarpanch, giving 10 lakh per family," the BJP leader said. Rao is Chief Minister for the state and not just for TRS,

