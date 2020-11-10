Agar Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Agar Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Agar is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Agar was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are eight candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Agar seat. This is a Scheduled Caste constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Agar constituency: Manoj Manohar Utwal (Bantee) (Bharatiya Janata Party), Advocate Gajendra Kumar Banjariya (Bahujan Samaj Party), Vipin Wankhede (Indian National Congress), Dr Jagdish Malviya (Independent), G D Jarwal (Independent), Mukesh Kumar Pagariya (Independent), Rajesh Goyal (Malviya) (Prajatantrik Samadhan Party), Manoj Jharbade (Shiv Sena)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.