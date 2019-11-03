Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
'Agar Zinda Ho...': As Impasse Over Power Sharing Fails to End, Shiv Sena Tweets Emotions With a Popular Couplet

Ever since the announcement of Assembly election results on October 24, the Shiv Sena has been stressing that there was a 50-50 power-sharing agreement between the two allies.

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
'Agar Zinda Ho...': As Impasse Over Power Sharing Fails to End, Shiv Sena Tweets Emotions With a Popular Couplet
File photo of Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray

New Delhi/Mumbai: As the political impasse in the state continues, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who has been making veiled attacks at the BJP ever since the poll results, took another dig at the ally. This time a popular couplet by Wasim Barelvi became his tool.

"Usulon par jahan aanch aaye takrana zaruri hai. Jo zinda ho to phir zinda nazar aana zaroori hai," he tweeted, hailing Maharashtra.

Ever since the announcement of Assembly election results on October 24, the Shiv Sena has been stressing that there was a 50-50 power-sharing agreement between the two allies. However, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis recently said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party was not promised the chief minister's post for two-and-a-half years.

On several occasions, Raut has said that Shiv Sena expects BJP to stick to the "pre-decided 50:50 formula". This latest comment too seems to remind the ally that Sena would not budge from its stand.

His party has won 56 seats, against the BJP's tally of 105 in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. "Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had resolved to make a Shiv Sainik (a Sena member) chief minister, and the time for that has come now," the Rajya Sabha MP had said earlier.

"Shiv Sena has moved beyond portfolios in the state and at the Central level,or additional Legislative Council berths (as bargaining chips). We are talking about the chief minister's post," he said.


