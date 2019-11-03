'Agar Zinda Ho...': As Impasse Over Power Sharing Fails to End, Shiv Sena Tweets Emotions With a Popular Couplet
Ever since the announcement of Assembly election results on October 24, the Shiv Sena has been stressing that there was a 50-50 power-sharing agreement between the two allies.
File photo of Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray
New Delhi/Mumbai: As the political impasse in the state continues, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who has been making veiled attacks at the BJP ever since the poll results, took another dig at the ally. This time a popular couplet by Wasim Barelvi became his tool.
"Usulon par jahan aanch aaye takrana zaruri hai. Jo zinda ho to phir zinda nazar aana zaroori hai," he tweeted, hailing Maharashtra.
उसूलों पर जहाँ आँच आये,टकराना ज़रूरी है जो ज़िन्दा हो,तो फिर ज़िन्दा नज़र आना ज़रूरी है ....जय महाराष्ट्र...— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 3, 2019
Ever since the announcement of Assembly election results on October 24, the Shiv Sena has been stressing that there was a 50-50 power-sharing agreement between the two allies. However, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis recently said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party was not promised the chief minister's post for two-and-a-half years.
On several occasions, Raut has said that Shiv Sena expects BJP to stick to the "pre-decided 50:50 formula". This latest comment too seems to remind the ally that Sena would not budge from its stand.
His party has won 56 seats, against the BJP's tally of 105 in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. "Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had resolved to make a Shiv Sainik (a Sena member) chief minister, and the time for that has come now," the Rajya Sabha MP had said earlier.
"Shiv Sena has moved beyond portfolios in the state and at the Central level,or additional Legislative Council berths (as bargaining chips). We are talking about the chief minister's post," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Birthday Video for Shah Rukh Khan will Remind You of The Karan-Arjun Bond
- La Liga: League Leaders Barcelona Slip to Shock Defeat after Levante’s 7-Minute Goal Flurry
- Shashi Tharoor Has Joined Netizens to Laugh at Delhi, Compare it to Cigarettes
- To Halloween or Not: After Holi and Diwali, Bollywood Finds Another Day to Give Us FOMO
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Beta Update: Season 10, Team Deathmatch Ruins Map, MP5K Gun and More