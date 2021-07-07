PM Modi's New Cabinet is All About Numbers And Painstakingly Calculated Moves

The Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday reflected a game of numbers and carefully calculated moves which aimed at ensuring inclusive representation and increased participation of the younger leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s new Cabinet has been dubbed as the “youngest ever" as the average age of the Cabinet goes down with the rejig.
A total of 36 new minister were inducted in to the Cabinet on Wednesday. Among the 36 new members, the average age of the Cabinet stands at 56 years. The minimum age among the 36 leaders is 35 years and the maximum is 69 years. Nisith Pramanik, a Rajbongshi leader in North Bengal, is the youngest leader in the Cabinet. Of the 36 newly elected leaders, 5 fall in the 65-69 age group.
Among the 12 leaders who resigned today, the average age of the Cabinet was 64, with minimum age being 50 years and maximum being 73. A total of 8 members were above the age of 65, including 3 above 70.
The overall average age of the Cabinet has come down from 61 years to 58 years. A total of 20 members, including 6 Cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, are below 50 years of age.
Of the 36 new entrants in the Cabinet, there are 6 women and 30 men. Of the 12 leaders, who quit the Cabinet, one was woman and the rest 11 were men.
The total number of women in the Cabinet is 11, including 2 Cabinet ministers and 9 ministers of state. The average age of women in the Union Cabinet is 52 years, with minimum age being 40 and maximum age being 61 years.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here