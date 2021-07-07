CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#DilipKumar#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#CabinetReshuffle
Home» News»Politics»PM Modi's New Cabinet is All About Numbers And Painstakingly Calculated Moves
2-MIN READ

PM Modi's New Cabinet is All About Numbers And Painstakingly Calculated Moves

Cabinet ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Cabinet ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

The overall average age of the Cabinet has come down from 61 years to 58 years.

The Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday reflected a game of numbers and carefully calculated moves which aimed at ensuring inclusive representation and increased participation of the younger leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s new Cabinet has been dubbed as the “youngest ever" as the average age of the Cabinet goes down with the rejig.

A total of 36 new minister were inducted in to the Cabinet on Wednesday. Among the 36 new members, the average age of the Cabinet stands at 56 years. The minimum age among the 36 leaders is 35 years and the maximum is 69 years. Nisith Pramanik, a Rajbongshi leader in North Bengal, is the youngest leader in the Cabinet. Of the 36 newly elected leaders, 5 fall in the 65-69 age group.

Among the 12 leaders who resigned today, the average age of the Cabinet was 64, with minimum age being 50 years and maximum being 73. A total of 8 members were above the age of 65, including 3 above 70.

The overall average age of the Cabinet has come down from 61 years to 58 years. A total of 20 members, including 6 Cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, are below 50 years of age.

RELATED NEWS
NameAgeLok Sabha/Rajya Sabha
A Narayanaswamy64LS - Chitradurg (Karnataka)
Anupriya Patel40LS - Mirzapur, since 2014
Ajay Bhatt60LS - Nainital, since 2019
Ajay Kumar60LS - Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), since 2014
Anurag Thakur46LS - Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh), since 2008
Annpurna Devi51LS - Kodarma (Jharkhand), since 2019
Ashwini Vaishnaw50RS - Odisha, since 2019
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma63LS - Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh), since 2014
Bhupender Yadav52RS - Rajasthan, since 2012
Bhagwat Karad64RS - Maharashtra, since April 2020
Bharati Pravin Pawar42LS - Dindori (Maharashtra), since 2019
Bhagwanth Khuba54LS - Bidar (Karnataka), since 2014
Bishweswar Tudu56LS - Mayurbhanj (Odisha), since 2019
Bl Verma59RS - Uttar Pradesh, since 2020
Chauhan Devusinh56LS - Kheda (Gujarat), since 2014
Darshana Vikram Jardosh60LS - Surat (Gujarat), since 2009
G. Kishan Reddy61LS - Secunderabad (Telangana), since 2019
Hardeep Singh Puri69RS - Uttar Pradesh, since 2018
Heena Gavit34LS - Nandurbar (St) Maharashtra, since 2014
Jyotiraditya Scindia50RS - Madhya Pradesh, since 2020
John Barla45LS - Alipurduars (West Bengal), since 2019
Kapil Patil60LS - Bhiwandi (Maharashtra), since 2014
Kaushal Kishore61Ls—Mohanlalganj (Uttar Pradesh), since 2014
Kiren Rijiju49LS - Arunachal West, since 2014
L. Murugan44State President BJP, Tamil Nadu
Mansukh Mandaviya49RS - Gujarat, since 2012
Munjapara Mahendrabhai52LS - Surendranagar (Gujarat), since 2019
Meenakshi Lekhi54LS - New Delhi, since 2014
Narayan Rane69RS - Maharashtra, since 2018
Nisith Pramanik35LS - Cooch Behar (West Bengal), since 2019
Pankaj Choudhary56LS - Uttar Pradesh, since 2014
Pashupati Kumar Para68LS - Hajipur, since 2019 (LJP)
Parshottam Rupala66RS - Gujarat, since 2016
Pratima Bhoumik52LS - Tripura West (Tripura)
Pritam Munde38LS - Beed (MP), since 2014
Rajkumar Ranjan Singh68LS - Inner Manipur (Manipur), since 2019
Ramchandra Prasad Singh63RS - Bihar, since 2010 (JDU)
Ravi Kishan51LS - Gorakhpur, since 2019
Rajeev Chandrashekhar57RS - Karnataka, since 2006
R K Singh68LS - Arrah (Bihar), since 2014
Rita Bahuguna Joshi71LS - Allahabad, since 2019
Sakaldeep Rajbhar65RS - Uttar Pradesh, since 2018
Sanjay Jaiswal55LS - Paschim Champaran, since 2009
Sarbananda Sonowal58MLA - Assam
Shantanu Thakur38LS - Bangaon, West Bengal, since 2019
Shobha Karandlaje54LS - Udupi Chikmagalur (Karnataka), since 2014
S P Singh Baghel61LS - - Agra (Uttar Prasesh), since 2019
Subhas Sarkar67LS - Bankura (West Bengal), since 2019
Sudhanshu Trivedi46RS - Uttar Pradesh, since 2019
Sunita Duggal53LS - Sirsa (Haryana), since 2019
Sushil Kumar Modi69RS - Bihar, since 2020
Varun Gandhi41LS - Pilibhit (UP), since 2019
Virendra Kumar67LS - Madhya Pradesh, since 2009

Of the 36 new entrants in the Cabinet, there are 6 women and 30 men. Of the 12 leaders, who quit the Cabinet, one was woman and the rest 11 were men.

The total number of women in the Cabinet is 11, including 2 Cabinet ministers and 9 ministers of state. The average age of women in the Union Cabinet is 52 years, with minimum age being 40 and maximum age being 61 years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 07, 2021, 20:32 IST