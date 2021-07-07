PM Modi's New Cabinet is All About Numbers And Painstakingly Calculated Moves

The Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday reflected a game of numbers and carefully calculated moves which aimed at ensuring inclusive representation and increased participation of the younger leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s new Cabinet has been dubbed as the “youngest ever" as the average age of the Cabinet goes down with the rejig.

A total of 36 new minister were inducted in to the Cabinet on Wednesday. Among the 36 new members, the average age of the Cabinet stands at 56 years. The minimum age among the 36 leaders is 35 years and the maximum is 69 years. Nisith Pramanik, a Rajbongshi leader in North Bengal, is the youngest leader in the Cabinet. Of the 36 newly elected leaders, 5 fall in the 65-69 age group.

Among the 12 leaders who resigned today, the average age of the Cabinet was 64, with minimum age being 50 years and maximum being 73. A total of 8 members were above the age of 65, including 3 above 70.

The overall average age of the Cabinet has come down from 61 years to 58 years. A total of 20 members, including 6 Cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, are below 50 years of age.

Name Age Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha A Narayanaswamy 64 LS - Chitradurg (Karnataka) Anupriya Patel 40 LS - Mirzapur, since 2014 Ajay Bhatt 60 LS - Nainital, since 2019 Ajay Kumar 60 LS - Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), since 2014 Anurag Thakur 46 LS - Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh), since 2008 Annpurna Devi 51 LS - Kodarma (Jharkhand), since 2019 Ashwini Vaishnaw 50 RS - Odisha, since 2019 Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma 63 LS - Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh), since 2014 Bhupender Yadav 52 RS - Rajasthan, since 2012 Bhagwat Karad 64 RS - Maharashtra, since April 2020 Bharati Pravin Pawar 42 LS - Dindori (Maharashtra), since 2019 Bhagwanth Khuba 54 LS - Bidar (Karnataka), since 2014 Bishweswar Tudu 56 LS - Mayurbhanj (Odisha), since 2019 Bl Verma 59 RS - Uttar Pradesh, since 2020 Chauhan Devusinh 56 LS - Kheda (Gujarat), since 2014 Darshana Vikram Jardosh 60 LS - Surat (Gujarat), since 2009 G. Kishan Reddy 61 LS - Secunderabad (Telangana), since 2019 Hardeep Singh Puri 69 RS - Uttar Pradesh, since 2018 Heena Gavit 34 LS - Nandurbar (St) Maharashtra, since 2014 Jyotiraditya Scindia 50 RS - Madhya Pradesh, since 2020 John Barla 45 LS - Alipurduars (West Bengal), since 2019 Kapil Patil 60 LS - Bhiwandi (Maharashtra), since 2014 Kaushal Kishore 61 Ls—Mohanlalganj (Uttar Pradesh), since 2014 Kiren Rijiju 49 LS - Arunachal West, since 2014 L. Murugan 44 State President BJP, Tamil Nadu Mansukh Mandaviya 49 RS - Gujarat, since 2012 Munjapara Mahendrabhai 52 LS - Surendranagar (Gujarat), since 2019 Meenakshi Lekhi 54 LS - New Delhi, since 2014 Narayan Rane 69 RS - Maharashtra, since 2018 Nisith Pramanik 35 LS - Cooch Behar (West Bengal), since 2019 Pankaj Choudhary 56 LS - Uttar Pradesh, since 2014 Pashupati Kumar Para 68 LS - Hajipur, since 2019 (LJP) Parshottam Rupala 66 RS - Gujarat, since 2016 Pratima Bhoumik 52 LS - Tripura West (Tripura) Pritam Munde 38 LS - Beed (MP), since 2014 Rajkumar Ranjan Singh 68 LS - Inner Manipur (Manipur), since 2019 Ramchandra Prasad Singh 63 RS - Bihar, since 2010 (JDU) Ravi Kishan 51 LS - Gorakhpur, since 2019 Rajeev Chandrashekhar 57 RS - Karnataka, since 2006 R K Singh 68 LS - Arrah (Bihar), since 2014 Rita Bahuguna Joshi 71 LS - Allahabad, since 2019 Sakaldeep Rajbhar 65 RS - Uttar Pradesh, since 2018 Sanjay Jaiswal 55 LS - Paschim Champaran, since 2009 Sarbananda Sonowal 58 MLA - Assam Shantanu Thakur 38 LS - Bangaon, West Bengal, since 2019 Shobha Karandlaje 54 LS - Udupi Chikmagalur (Karnataka), since 2014 S P Singh Baghel 61 LS - - Agra (Uttar Prasesh), since 2019 Subhas Sarkar 67 LS - Bankura (West Bengal), since 2019 Sudhanshu Trivedi 46 RS - Uttar Pradesh, since 2019 Sunita Duggal 53 LS - Sirsa (Haryana), since 2019 Sushil Kumar Modi 69 RS - Bihar, since 2020 Varun Gandhi 41 LS - Pilibhit (UP), since 2019 Virendra Kumar 67 LS - Madhya Pradesh, since 2009

Of the 36 new entrants in the Cabinet, there are 6 women and 30 men. Of the 12 leaders, who quit the Cabinet, one was woman and the rest 11 were men.

The total number of women in the Cabinet is 11, including 2 Cabinet ministers and 9 ministers of state. The average age of women in the Union Cabinet is 52 years, with minimum age being 40 and maximum age being 61 years.

