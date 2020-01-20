Age Limit Should be Fixed for Those Taking Charge of Raj Bhavan: Chhattisgarh Guv Anusuia Uike

Bhopal: Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuia Uike stirred a row on Monday when she said an age limit should be fixed for the appointment of governors in states.

Uike’s remark on appointment of elderly politicians for the top constitutional job in states came during an event organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) in Bhopal. She even suggested that NYKs be renamed as Swami Vivekananda Kendra across the country.

After the event, Uike told reporters that she had even discussed the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when she was being considered for governorship.

“I told him that till now, mostly people in the age group of 65 to 75 years and above have been appointed as governor and I was not even 65 at the time,” she said.

Uike said Modi wanted to break the trend and set a precedent of nominating ‘active’ people for the job in the country’s Raj Bhawans. “The PM told me he wanted active people of all age groups to get appointments as governors so that they are limited to Raj Bhawan only and play a constructive role in addressing social issues through their field visits,” she said.

Uike was appointed governor of Chhattisgarh in July 2019 and had been highly active in addressing issues of tribal population in the state since then.

Regarding his suggestion to change the names of Nehru Yuva Kendras, Uike said, “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the country’s prime minister, but what I want to convey is that Swami Vivekananda had been a source of inspiration for the youth. So renaming these centres) would be a good thing.”

BJP spokesperson in Chhattisgarh Sanjay Shrivastava said the appointment of governors is a prerogative of the Centre and the governor was entitled to express her views, and hence, he won’t make any comment on the issue.

Congress Chhattisgarh media cell in-charge Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said BJP’s top leadership should seriously consider the suggestion of the Chhattisgarh governor.

