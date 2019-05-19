English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
BJP-Shiv Sena Set to Sweep Maharashtra Again, But Pollsters Predict Mini Revival for Congress-NCP
The BJP and Shiv Sena had swept Maharashtra in the 2014 general polls, winning 42 of the 48 seats, leaving four seats for the NCP and two for the grand old party.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray during a rally ahead of the election.
Loading...
New Delhi: Several pollsters have shown between mild to strong revival of the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra, which with 48 seats, sends the second-most number of MPs in Lok Sabha after Uttar Pradesh.
The News18-IPSOS Exit Poll has forecast 42-45 seats for the BJP and Shiv Sena, while the Congress and NCP combine will win four to six seats
The India Today-Axis poll has shown the BJP and Shiv Sena getting 38-42 seats and UPA bagging between six to 10 seats.
The ABP Neilsen has predicted the BJP and Sena getting 34 seats and Congress-NCP getting 14 seats.
A poll of polls published by the NDTV showed BJP+Sena combine winning 36 seats and Congress+NCP having to contend with just 11 seats.
The BJP and Shiv Sena had swept Maharashtra in the 2014 general polls, winning 42 of the 48 seats, leaving four seats for the NCP and two for the grand old party.
The decimation of the Congress was such that it lost even Nandurbar in the north and Sangli in the west, seats it had never lost since 1962.
The NDA has banked mainly on ‘Brand Modi’, the Balakot air strike and Hindutva as it hopes for a repeat of 2014, while the Congress and NCP, bereft of a leader with similar appeal, strived to keep the campaign focused on local issues and highlighted farmer distress and unemployment.
The state effectively witnessed a direct fight between the ruling and opposition alliances in a majority of the constituencies, although Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, floated by BR Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar, could play spoilsport for the both parties as it may wean away Dalit and Muslim votes from the NDA and UPA, respectively.
Internal friction, bitterness and uneasiness in both opposition alliances marred the electoral strategies and let momentum slip to an extent.
The Shiv Sena, which had driven a hard bargain to contest on 23 seats, has acted more like the primary opposition party in the last four years and it remains to be seen whether the two were able to convince voters that trouble in their marriage is over.
The Congress and NCP, who fought on 22 seats each, had a rocky path as they were hit by defections after the two failed to come to a consensus on some seats.
The News18-IPSOS Exit Poll has forecast 42-45 seats for the BJP and Shiv Sena, while the Congress and NCP combine will win four to six seats
The India Today-Axis poll has shown the BJP and Shiv Sena getting 38-42 seats and UPA bagging between six to 10 seats.
The ABP Neilsen has predicted the BJP and Sena getting 34 seats and Congress-NCP getting 14 seats.
A poll of polls published by the NDTV showed BJP+Sena combine winning 36 seats and Congress+NCP having to contend with just 11 seats.
The BJP and Shiv Sena had swept Maharashtra in the 2014 general polls, winning 42 of the 48 seats, leaving four seats for the NCP and two for the grand old party.
The decimation of the Congress was such that it lost even Nandurbar in the north and Sangli in the west, seats it had never lost since 1962.
The NDA has banked mainly on ‘Brand Modi’, the Balakot air strike and Hindutva as it hopes for a repeat of 2014, while the Congress and NCP, bereft of a leader with similar appeal, strived to keep the campaign focused on local issues and highlighted farmer distress and unemployment.
The state effectively witnessed a direct fight between the ruling and opposition alliances in a majority of the constituencies, although Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, floated by BR Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar, could play spoilsport for the both parties as it may wean away Dalit and Muslim votes from the NDA and UPA, respectively.
Internal friction, bitterness and uneasiness in both opposition alliances marred the electoral strategies and let momentum slip to an extent.
The Shiv Sena, which had driven a hard bargain to contest on 23 seats, has acted more like the primary opposition party in the last four years and it remains to be seen whether the two were able to convince voters that trouble in their marriage is over.
The Congress and NCP, who fought on 22 seats each, had a rocky path as they were hit by defections after the two failed to come to a consensus on some seats.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brad Hodge Gets Brutally Trolled after Sly Dig at Kohli and Pant's Pimple Commercial
- ICC World Cup 2019 | West Indies Leave Door Open for Reserves Pollard & Bravo
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Was Keen to Play World Cup, But Felt Cornered: De Villiers
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid to Rabada - Five First Time World Cuppers
- Kangana Ranaut's Floral Dress at Cannes can be Your Go To Outfit this Summer
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results