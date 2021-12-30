Agitation Against Farm Laws Received Support from Khaps in Haryana, Admits CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday accepted that farmers agitation against three central agriculture laws received support from the local khaps.

The Chief Minister said that the farmers movement was a success due to the khaps. There was an active support given by these social organizations to the agitation, the chief minister said.

The people in Khaps were connected to the agitation. The power of society is controlled by them, he added. He also praised PM Modi for his decision to repeal these laws.

The comments of CM Khattar come even as the BJP has maintained that the anti-farm law movement was being fuelled by political elements.

CM Khattar, however, explained that there were farmers who were misled due to their innocence by those who had political aspirations.

“There were initiators and supporters. It was initiated by politically motivated people like Gurnam Singh Chadhuni. They have political aspirations. Farmers are simple people. We also tried telling them that they have been misguided regarding laws," stated Khattar.

Khattar also acknowledged the positive contribution made by Khaps in making Beti Bachao, Beti Padao policy a success.

“Its an ancient system developed to counter infiltrators and intruders where everyone gathered on voice on one leader. The problem started when khaps started getting involved in criminal cases which should not have happened. It is necessary to make khaps aware of their roles as we have laws and rules in place," said the CM.

On farmers who lost lives during agitation, Khattar said the deaths are being verified by the state agencies. The list given by the farmers is being tallied by the state CID, stated the CM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.