Agnimitra Paul's Car Attacked, Alleges BJP as Asansol Pick Concedes Defeat to TMC's Shatrughan Sinha in Bypolls

The Bengal bypolls turned violent once again on Saturday when stone pelting was reported on BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul’s car as counting showed the Trinamool Congress on its way to a clean sweep as it demolished rivals in the Asansol Lok Sabha seat where movie actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha is leading by an unassailable margin of nearly 2.3 lakh votes, while its candidate Babul Supriyo is on way to win the prestigious Ballygunge constituency.

The BJP alleged that water pouches and green colours followed by bricks were thrown at Paul’s car when she was coming out of the counting centre following which police moved her to safety. The Trinamool Congress, however, denied the allegations.

As Paul conceded defeat, she said: “I will reiterate what King Porus told Alexander… That he wishes to be treated as a king treats a king… I will expect Shatrughan Sinha to also treat me as a leader… I accept people’s mandate and will use this experience to revitalise myself and start working… I congratulate Shatrughan Sinha on his win.”

The by-polls, which took place on April 12, were necessitated as Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee thanked voters from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving a decisive mandate to TMC candidates in both the seats, where by-polls were held.

“I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol Parliamentary Constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates," she tweeted. “We consider this to be our people’s warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma- Mati- Manush organization. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again," she added.

