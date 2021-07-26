'Agnipariksha' to 'No Governor': Top Quotes by BS Yediyurappa on Quitting as Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation on Monday, days after he hinted at his imminent ouster. Yediyurappa tendered his resignation to the governor, who asked BSY to continue as caretaker chief minister till his successor is appointed.

Here are his top quotes:

- I had no pressure from the high command.

- I am voluntarily stepping down, submitting my resignation. High-command did not ask me to resign.

- I haven’t recommended anyone’s name [for successor]. Whoever is appointed I will work with him to build party.

- I don’t hope for any position.

- I don’t want to be a Governor.

- Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee wanted me to be union minister when he was PM.

- I will not leave Karnataka. I will work to bring party to power in next election.

- One after another I faced ‘agni pariksha’. I’ve worked in spite of it. I don’t know how to thank government workers, chief secretary. All of them worked hard and trusted me. Karnataka saw development because of this.

