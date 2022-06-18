'Agnipath' Violence: Bihar Deputy CM Among 10 BJP Leaders Get Y-Level Security in View of 'Threat'

Amid the ‘Agnipath’ violence, the ministry of home affairs on Saturday has decided to provide Y-level security cover to 10 BJP leaders in Bihar. Sources said the new list of protectees includes deputy chief minister Renu Devi, whose house was allegedly attacked by a mob on Friday. A VIP security cover of the CRPF has been accorded to these leaders in view of threats posed to them by those agitating against the new military recruitment scheme.

A government official told CNN-News18, “The process has already been initiated to provide security cover to the leaders. CRPF will be deployed until further orders to guard them.”

According to sources, Renu Devi, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur, Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi, Sanjeev Chaurasia and five others have been given security cover.

“The list of protectees include the deputy CM, two MPs and seven MLAs and MLCs who have got security from the Centre,” sources told News18.

According to officials, the security of those living in other parts of the country, where agitations are turning violent, will be reviewed and they, too, are likely to be provided security cover by the central government.

“There have been a number of places where protesters are targeting leaders of the BJP. Either state or Centre will give security cover to these leaders. Security review of these leaders is under process and a final decision will be taken soon,” a senior government official said.

The MHA took the decision on the basis of a report received by the central intelligence agencies that said these legislators and politicians faced threat of physical harm, officials said.

Large-scale incidents of violence and arson were reported in Bihar and some other states on Friday, and BJP offices and houses of its leaders were also targeted during the violent demonstrations against the scheme, which envisages a short four-year term for soldiers in the armed forces entailing no gratuity or pension upon retirement.

