Agra Metro, Ayodhya Tourism Among Yogi Govt's Big Push in Rs 4.79 Lakh Crore-Budget Ahead of Polls
The annual budget was presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal. It is 12 per cent higher than the previous year's budget of Rs. 4,28,384.52 crore.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Lucknow: A Rs.4.79 lakh crore 2019-20 budget for Uttar Pradesh was presented in the state assembly on Thursday. The annual budget was presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal.
It is 12 per cent higher than the previous year's budget of Rs. 4,28,384.52 crore. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present in the House when the finance minister read out the budget speech.
In his speech, Agarwal mentioned a number of new populist schemes. This is the third budget of the Adityanath government in the state.
