LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Agra Metro, Ayodhya Tourism Among Yogi Govt's Big Push in Rs 4.79 Lakh Crore-Budget Ahead of Polls

The annual budget was presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal. It is 12 per cent higher than the previous year's budget of Rs. 4,28,384.52 crore.

PTI

Updated:February 7, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Agra Metro, Ayodhya Tourism Among Yogi Govt's Big Push in Rs 4.79 Lakh Crore-Budget Ahead of Polls
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: A Rs.4.79 lakh crore 2019-20 budget for Uttar Pradesh was presented in the state assembly on Thursday. The annual budget was presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal.

It is 12 per cent higher than the previous year's budget of Rs. 4,28,384.52 crore. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present in the House when the finance minister read out the budget speech.

In his speech, Agarwal mentioned a number of new populist schemes. This is the third budget of the Adityanath government in the state.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram