Agra North Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Purushottam Khandelwal of BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Agra North seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Vinod Bansal (INC), Kapil Vajpai (AAP), Gyanendra (SP), Purushottam Khandelwal (BJP), Vineet Agarwal (IND), Mohit Agarwal (JABP), Manish (IND), Niranjan Singh (IND), Shabbir Abbas (BSP), Rajeev Agarwal (SADP), Sashank Agarwal (IND), Om Prakash Rajput (ADSP), Neel (BMJP).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.4%, which is -1.97% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Jagan Prasad Garg of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Agra North results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.89 Agra North (Agra Uttar) (आगरा उत्तर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. Agra North is part of Agra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.85% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.58%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 409578 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,23,328 were male and 1,86,229 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Agra North in 2019 was: 834 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,60,898 eligible electors, of which 2,16,600 were male,1,78,889 female and 22 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,55,448 eligible electors, of which 1,95,992 were male, 1,59,445 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Agra North in 2017 was 59. In 2012, there were 34 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Jagan Prasad Garg of BJP won in this seat defeating Er Gyanendra Gautam of BSP by a margin of 86,320 which was 37.41% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 58.55% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jagan Prasad Garg of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajesh Kumar Agrawal of BSP by a margin of 23,356 votes which was 11.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.77% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 89 Agra North Assembly segment of the 18. Agra Lok Sabha constituency. Satyapal Singh Baghel of BJP won the Agra Parliament seat defeating Manoj Kumar Soni of BSP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Agra Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 21 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Agra North are: Vinod Bansal (INC), Kapil Vajpai (AAP), Gyanendra (SP), Purushottam Khandelwal (BJP), Vineet Agarwal (IND), Mohit Agarwal (JABP), Manish (IND), Niranjan Singh (IND), Shabbir Abbas (BSP), Rajeev Agarwal (SADP), Sashank Agarwal (IND), Om Prakash Rajput (ADSP), Neel (BMJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.4%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.37%, while it was 55.34% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Agra North went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.89 Agra North Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 394. In 2012, there were 335 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.89 Agra North comprises of the following areas of Agra district of Uttar Pradesh: Dayalbagh Nagar Panchayat, Swamibagh Nagar Panchayat, Ward Nos. 1, 5, 22, 26, 27, 31, 32, 33, 35, 42, 43, 45, 48, 51, 55, 62, 66, 70, 78 and 79 in Agra (Municipal Corporation) of 4 Agra Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Agra North constituency, which are: Etmadpur, Agra South, Agra Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Agra North is approximately 41 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Agra North is: 27°12’40.0"N 77°58’41.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Agra North results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.