Agreed to Meet TMC MLA Debashree Roy on Mahua Moitra's Request, Says Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh
TMC MP from Krishnanagar Mahua Moitra said she had never requested BJP leader Dilip Ghosh to meet her party's MLA, actor-turned-politician Debashree Roy, adding that the saffron party leader's claim was politically motivated.
File photo of Bengal BJP president DIlip Ghosh.
Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said he agreed to meet Trinamool Congress MLA Debashree Roy on request of Mahua Moitra, a TMC MP. Moitra, however, denied the claim saying it is politically motivated.
Two-time TMC MLA Debashree Roy, who is seeking to join the BJP, made an unsuccessful attempt to meet the saffron party's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh at his residence here last week. Roy, who had visited the BJP headquarters in Delhi on August 14, could not meet Ghosh as he was not at home at that time.
While talking to reporters on Thursday, Ghosh claimed that he had agreed to meet Roy after Moitra requested him to do so. "I had agreed to meet Debashree Roy after TMC MP from Krishnanagar Mahua Moitra requested me saying she (Roy) was disappointed over not being able to join the BJP after visiting our party headquarters in New Delhi," Ghosh said.
"I spoke to Roy over the phone. She said she was taken to the BJP headquarters by some NGO and she had no knowledge that she will be going to BJP headquarters," he said.
Reacting to the saffron party leader's claim, Moitra said she had never requested Ghosh to meet Roy. "I had once met him in the state Assembly after the elections. We had just exchanged pleasantries. I have not said anything on Roy or any other leader. I don't know why he is making such baseless allegations," Moitra said.
The actor-turned-politician had visited the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on August 14, following an assurance by a state party leader that she could switch over to the saffron fold, but was met with opposition from former Kolkata mayor and four-time TMC MLA Sovan Chatterjee, who had joined the party there on the same day. Ghosh had recently said he has no objection to Roy joining the party.
