English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Months of Bickering, Uddhav Thackeray Explains Why He Allied Again with BJP
The Shiv Sena leader said he saw a change in the way BJP deals with its allies and decided to go for a tie-up.
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Loading...
Mumbai: After forging a pre-poll alliance with BJP on Monday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said that he decided to join hands with the BJP because of the saffron party's changed way of dealing with its allies.
Thackeray was speaking to Sena workers at his residence here.
On Monday, Shiv Sena and BJP, the sparring ruling allies, announced that they would contest the coming Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections together.
"I experienced the change in the way they treat people, hence I decided to join hands with the BJP," Thackeray said.
He also reiterated that the BJP's proposal that chief minister will be from the party which will send more MLAs to the Assembly was not acceptable to the Sena.
"I want to see a Sena chief minister and I will work for it," he said.
"I have already won in the treaty, now we should win the real battle of election," Thackeray said.
Thackeray was speaking to Sena workers at his residence here.
On Monday, Shiv Sena and BJP, the sparring ruling allies, announced that they would contest the coming Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections together.
"I experienced the change in the way they treat people, hence I decided to join hands with the BJP," Thackeray said.
He also reiterated that the BJP's proposal that chief minister will be from the party which will send more MLAs to the Assembly was not acceptable to the Sena.
"I want to see a Sena chief minister and I will work for it," he said.
"I have already won in the treaty, now we should win the real battle of election," Thackeray said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Opens Up on Divorce from Arbaaz Khan: We were Making Each Other Extremely Unhappy
- Kuldeep and I Often Ask Dhoni for Help While Bowling: Chahal
- Chanel's Haute Couture Designer Karl Lagerfeld Passes Away at 85
- Here's Why James Cameron Rejected Captain America Star Chris Evans for Avatar
- Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results