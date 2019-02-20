LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
After Months of Bickering, Uddhav Thackeray Explains Why He Allied Again with BJP

The Shiv Sena leader said he saw a change in the way BJP deals with its allies and decided to go for a tie-up.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2019, 8:40 AM IST
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Mumbai: After forging a pre-poll alliance with BJP on Monday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said that he decided to join hands with the BJP because of the saffron party's changed way of dealing with its allies.

Thackeray was speaking to Sena workers at his residence here.

On Monday, Shiv Sena and BJP, the sparring ruling allies, announced that they would contest the coming Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections together.

"I experienced the change in the way they treat people, hence I decided to join hands with the BJP," Thackeray said.

He also reiterated that the BJP's proposal that chief minister will be from the party which will send more MLAs to the Assembly was not acceptable to the Sena.

"I want to see a Sena chief minister and I will work for it," he said.

"I have already won in the treaty, now we should win the real battle of election," Thackeray said.
