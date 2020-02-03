Take the pledge to vote

Ahead Delhi Assembly Polls, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Leader Joins AAP

Welcoming him in the party, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, the 'BMS is an an RSS affiliate and an important part of the BJP'.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 4:41 PM IST
National President of Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh Shiv Kumar Sharma raise slogans during a protest in Bhopal. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Vice president of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Delhi Pradesh, Devraj Bhadana along with his supporters, on Monday, joined the Aam Aadmi Party here.

Welcoming him in the party, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, the "BMS is an an RSS affiliate and an important part of the BJP".

The BMS has put a list of demands before the AAP and the party had promised to consider the demands after the assembly election results were announced on February 11.

"The policy of select and pick should be stopped in vacancies. The verification of DJB official should be stopped. The promotion of all officials of all cadre should be initiated," the BMS demanded.

