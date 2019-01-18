Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, BJP Throws #5yearschallenge

India took a leap from decades of darkness to a brighter #NewIndia under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi. Under his visionary premiership, all villages were electrified and we are nearing 100% household electrification too! #5YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/8n8OkpkFeH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 18, 2019

A lot can happen in 5 years, especially 'chori chori, chupke chupke'!#5YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/r1xaUDYeMG — Congress (@INCIndia) January 18, 2019

Taking a cue from the trending #10YearChallenge that is going viral on social media, BJP has come up with its own #5yearschallenge in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.The challenge, launched on Friday, aims to highlight the government’s achievements in the last four and a half years. The BJP said it will also serve as a feedback platform from voters who might suggest the areas the party needs to work more.Party president Amit Shah was one of the first few to tweet the #5YearChallenge hashtag and was followed by a number of union ministers.In just a few hours, the Hashtag became a hit. The campaign tries to highlight the difference in work done by the previous UPA government and the present NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi.The party's national IT cell head Amit Malviya disagreed with this being called as another PR stunt ahead of polls. While speaking to News18, Malviya said, "Achievements of the government have to go out to people. The stories of how people's lives have changed are most encouraging. It is also to challenge the opposition which is constantly trying to peddle false narratives. We say to them, beat us if you can."Reacting to BJP’s hashtag campaign, Congress took a dig.Using hashtags is not new for the BJP. Earlier, Union sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore initiated the #HumFitToIndiaFit campaign. With 1.5 crore followers on Facebook and 10.30 million on Twitter, the saffron party hopes to get an upper hand with ‘#5YearChallenge’ campaign before the Lok Sabha polls.