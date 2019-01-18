English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, BJP Throws #5yearschallenge
The challenge, launched on Friday, aims to highlight the government’s achievements in the last four and a half years. The BJP said it will also serve as a feedback platform from voters who might suggest the areas the party needs to work more.
File photos of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.
New Delhi: Taking a cue from the trending #10YearChallenge that is going viral on social media, BJP has come up with its own #5yearschallenge in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
India took a leap from decades of darkness to a brighter #NewIndia under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi. Under his visionary premiership, all villages were electrified and we are nearing 100% household electrification too! #5YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/8n8OkpkFeH— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 18, 2019
A lot can happen in 5 years, especially 'chori chori, chupke chupke'!#5YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/r1xaUDYeMG— Congress (@INCIndia) January 18, 2019
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
