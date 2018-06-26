English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, Crucial RSS-BJP Meet in Lucknow
As per the sources, the main agenda of the meeting is the alienation of the grassroot level workers and how to take on the challenges the BJP is facing post the SP and BSP alliance in UP.
Image for representation.
Lucknow: This is probably the first official meeting between the post holders of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party post the latter’s poor performance in the Kairana, Noorpur, Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls.
As per the sources, the main agenda of the meeting is the alienation of the grassroot level workers and how to take on the challenges the BJP is facing post the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance in the state.
The RSS is keen to smoothen out the apparent differences between deputy CM Keshav Maurya and CM Yogi Aditynath, say sources.
Sources also say that there is a perception that Yogi is too close to his own Thakur community, alienating other castes.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with senior BJP leader Sandeep Bansal and Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma will be representing BJP in this crucial coordination meet while RSS Sah-Sarakaryavaah Dattatreya Hosabale and senior RSS leader Krishna Gopal will be present from the RSS side.
Also, the zonal secretaries of all six zones and in charges of some districts have also been called by the RSS leadership for their feedback.
As per RSS sources, Sangh may also seek a feedback from its functionaries about the performance of saffron party MPs before giving its input to the BJP high command in the coming days.
The coordination meeting between RSS and BJP leadership gains importance as the Phulpur and Gorakhpur bypoll defeats were broadly blamed on the lack of coordination between BJP leaders and the state government.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
