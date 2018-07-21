Ahead of 2019 Polls, Amit Shah Joins 1,800 WhatsApp Groups to ‘Stem Fake News’

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit has formed over 1,800 WhatsApp groups with party national president Amit Shah being a member of each of them. These WhatsApp groups aim to provide "direct information" and stem fake news.In an attempt to boost their social media outreach before the general elections next year, the Delhi BJP leaders are revising their teams up to Mandal-level and bringing the party’s office bearers and workers on various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, reported PTI."We are trying to bring all the party office bearers and workers on social media platforms. So far, over 1800 WhatsApp groups have been formed and the number is increasing. The move is aimed to provide direct information and stem fake news," said Neelkant Bakshi, head of media relations and co-in charge of Delhi BJP's social media unit.Bakshi further said that all the WhatsApp groups would also have the contact details of Amit Shah and Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari.In a meeting held last month, the party president had warned all the social media workers and party leaders against posting fake news and spreading false messages on social media platforms such as Facebook as it could hurt BJP’s credibility.Bakshi also that the WhatsApp groups would ensure that the party workers undertake the assignments and instructions given to them with utmost sincerity.BJP has planned for social media meets which would be held at district and Mandal levels in the coming months to encourage the party workers to spread the messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre, he said.Currently, BJP is focusing on reaching out to the social media savvy younger generation to promote​ the party’s agenda.