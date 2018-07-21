English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ahead of 2019 Polls, Amit Shah Joins 1,800 WhatsApp Groups to ‘Stem Fake News’
In an attempt to boost their social media outreach before the general elections next year, the Delhi BJP leaders are bringing the party’s office bearers and workers on various social media platforms such as WhatsApp.
BJP President Amit Shah speaks during the Reforming Agrarian Economy Role of Insurance conference in New Delhi, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit has formed over 1,800 WhatsApp groups with party national president Amit Shah being a member of each of them. These WhatsApp groups aim to provide "direct information" and stem fake news.
In an attempt to boost their social media outreach before the general elections next year, the Delhi BJP leaders are revising their teams up to Mandal-level and bringing the party’s office bearers and workers on various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, reported PTI.
"We are trying to bring all the party office bearers and workers on social media platforms. So far, over 1800 WhatsApp groups have been formed and the number is increasing. The move is aimed to provide direct information and stem fake news," said Neelkant Bakshi, head of media relations and co-in charge of Delhi BJP's social media unit.
Bakshi further said that all the WhatsApp groups would also have the contact details of Amit Shah and Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari.
In a meeting held last month, the party president had warned all the social media workers and party leaders against posting fake news and spreading false messages on social media platforms such as Facebook as it could hurt BJP’s credibility.
Bakshi also that the WhatsApp groups would ensure that the party workers undertake the assignments and instructions given to them with utmost sincerity.
BJP has planned for social media meets which would be held at district and Mandal levels in the coming months to encourage the party workers to spread the messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre, he said.
Currently, BJP is focusing on reaching out to the social media savvy younger generation to promote the party’s agenda.
Also Watch
In an attempt to boost their social media outreach before the general elections next year, the Delhi BJP leaders are revising their teams up to Mandal-level and bringing the party’s office bearers and workers on various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, reported PTI.
"We are trying to bring all the party office bearers and workers on social media platforms. So far, over 1800 WhatsApp groups have been formed and the number is increasing. The move is aimed to provide direct information and stem fake news," said Neelkant Bakshi, head of media relations and co-in charge of Delhi BJP's social media unit.
Bakshi further said that all the WhatsApp groups would also have the contact details of Amit Shah and Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari.
In a meeting held last month, the party president had warned all the social media workers and party leaders against posting fake news and spreading false messages on social media platforms such as Facebook as it could hurt BJP’s credibility.
Bakshi also that the WhatsApp groups would ensure that the party workers undertake the assignments and instructions given to them with utmost sincerity.
BJP has planned for social media meets which would be held at district and Mandal levels in the coming months to encourage the party workers to spread the messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre, he said.
Currently, BJP is focusing on reaching out to the social media savvy younger generation to promote the party’s agenda.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Anil Kapoor, Rhea and Herself; See Pic
- Wriddhiman Saha to Undergo Shoulder Surgery in Manchester
- Actor Sumeet Vyas Set to Pen His First feature Film Script
- MS Dhoni's Profile Goof-up Makes BCCI App a Social Media Joke
- Munna Bhai 3: After Playing Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor to Replace Arshad Warsi as Circuit?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...