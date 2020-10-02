Ahead of 2021 Assam Polls, Akhil Gogoi's KMSS Floats Political Party 'Raijor Dal'

Guwahati: The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) along with 70 indigenous groups and a regional party on Friday floated a political outfit to fight the Assam assembly elections due next year, outgoing president of the peasant body Bhasco De Saikia said. The new party, named 'Raijor Dal' (People's Party) was launched on Gandhi Jayanti and the birthday of jailed KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi at a press conference here.

The 70 indigenous groups and the regional party, the'Sanjukta Anchalik Dal, Asom', were together during the anti Citizenship (Amendment) Act agitation. Saikia, who along with Gogoi will be the chief convenors of the 'Raijor Dal', said, "The new inclusive democratic political party with the slogan 'Think globally, act locally' would work for ushering in a new Assam with a new era of development taking every one together.

"All ethnic communities will be cooperating and working unitedly for the greater good of the state." National Award winning film director Jahnu Barua, prominent advocate and political leader Arup Borbora, Lachit Sena leader Sringkhal Chaliha, also addressed the press conference.

