Ahead of 2021 Elections, Leading Artists & Performers of Assam Join BJP and Congress

Several reputed singers, lyricist and choreographers joined both the Congress and the BJP in Assam on Tuesday. Those joining the grand old party included music composer Ajay Phukon, singer Babu Baruah, Nekib Ahmed and Anupam Saikia along with scores of other artists.

They were inducted into the party at a function attended by senior leaders of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee

(APCC). The function turned musical when the singers belted out a song on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"We have formed a cultural force and intend to intensify our campaign against the CAA. In 2021, we need a political platform to put an end to the CAA and the Congress has provided us the stage," said Phukon.

"We are united in our protest against the CAA and their joining will add teeth to our efforts. Singers and music directors like Phukon and Baruah have been leading the artist fight against CAA since the campaign started,” said APCC Chief Ripun Bora.

"I am firm on my stand on opposing CAA and so joined the Congress. The party has been opposing the Act and we can make our voices reach the national audience and make an impact," said Baruah.

The Congress in the state has formed an alliance with AIUDF and like-minded parties that have protested against the CAA. “We will get at least 70 seats and the youth will lead from the front this time," said Rekibuddin Ahmed, a two-time Congress MLA from Chaigaon constituency.

Meanwhile, another set of eminent artist of the state was welcomed into BJP by state unit chief Ranjit Das. These included vocalist Srimanta Shekhar, who sung the party’s signature song during the last general elections, Pranjana Dutta, flutist Deepak Sharma and Pankaj Ingti.

"I think that the BJP has done tremendous work for the people of the state. In this party, one is chosen or recognised by the dint of his work, not by his wishes," said Shekhar.