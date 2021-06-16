Ahead of 2022 UP Elections, Union Home Minister Starts Taking Feedback From Party Workers At District Level

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has got in electoral mode as there are less than eight months remaining for 2022 Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. The round of meetings is going on in the party from Lucknow to Delhi, and now Union Home Minister Amit Shah has started taking feedback from the party workers at district level.

Whereas in Lucknow recently, organization minister BL Santosh had taken feedback from government ministers and party officials. After this he gave the report to the party high command. However, after this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went to Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with BJP president JP Nadda.

BJP is now gearing up for the elections by removing organizational flaws before the assembly elections, for which Shah himself has started the process of taking district-wise feedback. Recently, he called the party office bearers in PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi and spoke about other important topics, including the Covid-19 situation. According to sources, Home Minister will soon take feedback about the organization from office bearers of many districts and old party workers. Along with talking about the activities, he will also collect information about the efficiency of the workers at the block, district and zonal level.

It is also believed that behind the exercise of Home Minister Amit Shah is the vacancy of posts in many cells and fronts in the organization. The disgruntled workers and office bearers who are feeling neglected may be given posts in the organization at the block, district, mandal and regional level. According to the information, Union Home Minister may soon reach Lucknow or Varanasi and hold a key meeting with the state level officials.

