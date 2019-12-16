Ahead of 2022 UP Polls, BJP Instructs Workers to Raise Awareness About 'Achievements' of Centre & Yogi Adityanath-led Govt

Lucknow: The ruling BJP has started gearing up for the 2022 state assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. The party has rolled out a special pilot project in which lakhs of party workers and volunteers will be reaching out to 12,930 villages to raise awareness about the Centre and Yogi Adityanath-led government, including abrogation of Article 370 and Citizenship Amendment Act.

The party workers will have to stay overnight in the allotted villages for anywhere between five to eight times and tell people about the “brave steps” taken by the government. Along with this, the BJP workers have been told to inform people about the steps taken by the government for Swachhta Mission, Ban on Single Use Plastic and the Water Conservation.

The responsibility for the project’s implementation has been given to workers and post holders of the BJP Mahila Morcha, Alpsankhyak Morcha, Kisan Morcha and Yuva Morcha. They’ve been told to emphasise the newly passed Citizenship Amendment Act, which grants citizenship to immigrants from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. They have also been told to tell people that the partition the country was done on the basis of religion, for which Congress party is to blame.

“All the frontal organisations of the BJP have been roped in for the task. As per the plan the workers of these frontal organisations will be residing in allotted villages for four times at least in next two months during which they will contact and inform people. This is a pilot project as of now, however this will be further developed after the organisational restructure,” BJP leader and General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak told News18.

“The BJP will take the development work done by the centre and state government to the people in the rural area. Almost 45 lakh workers have been roped in for the project and near about 150 to 200 villages in every district have been finalised for the task. The party workers will discuss development work with people from all walks of life also it will also work as a feedback mechanism,” said Vijay Bahadur Pathak.

