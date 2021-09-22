Ahead of 2023 Polls, Mohan Bhagwat Visits Indore for 'Feedback' on Shivraj Govt

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday reached Indore in Madhya Pradesh on a two-day visit in which he is supposed to meet prominent personalities, academicians apart from interacting with entrepreneurs engaged in start-ups.

Following the Covid-19 guidelines, the RSS head won’t be taking part in any major event and he also won’t be attending any public programme, a senior RSS office-bearer told the media.

The Malwa region where Indore is based is considered a bastion for the RSS.

Meanwhile, sources claim that apart from his routine meets, Bhagwat is also expected to seek first-hand feedback on the Shivraj government and the party organisation.

The state is due to face Assembly polls in 2023 and the Lok Sabha elections the next year. So the senior RSS functionary is said to be in the State gauging the ground realities.

Though informal, senior BJP leaders could reach to meet the RSS chief, said sources.

Over the years, RSS intervention in the functioning of the BJP State unit has only grown especially after the party had lost to Congress in the 2018 Assembly polls but regained power soon after. BJP state head VD Sharma is also considered an RSS man.

Security was beefed up in the city especially around the local RSS office amid the high profile visit on Tuesday.

