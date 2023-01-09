Ahead of 2024 Polls, BJP Plans Massive OBC Outreach Drive Eyeing Community Votebank, Young Cadre

Come April, the BJP will embark on a mission to woo the Other Backward Castes (OBCs) by visiting each and every village and household with the significant number of voters from the community to showcase the measures taken by the Modi government for their welfare.

The party has managed to make in-roads into the community over years and is ensuring that the decisions and steps taken by the Modi government should reach to the voters, especially ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 and the assembly polls in nine states and Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir.

The next generation of OBC leaders would have a larger undertaking in organisational works as the party will focus on young workers, hoping to groom a dedicated cadre in each state.

The Plan

The BJP’s outreach programme will begin from April and continue for 10 months. “From the mandal level worker to national level worker, everyone will visit villages and homes. Gaon-gaon chalo to ghar-ghar chalo. There would be a massive outreach in the community beginning April and will continue till December. We will bring the government in states and at Centre with the support of 50% OBCs,” informed K Laxman, president, OBC Morcha, and BJP’s Parliamentary Board member. However, the route map and detailed plan will be finalised in the Morcha national executive meet scheduled to take place in January and February.

The Task

Laxman said the party will take the steps taken by the Centre and decisions by the Modi government for the welfare of the community in past eight years of its governance.

The Morcha has already held several gatherings and meetings in every state with intellectuals and caste specific groups. The programme will continue till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Our government has given reservation in jobs and education institutions (to OBCs) and many schemes were launched for the benefit of the community,” added Laxman.

Uttar Pradesh OBC Civic Polls Row

The president of the Morcha said he believes the UP government will ensure justice and submit the report in time. “Same issue happened in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. In Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis ensured that the reservation will stay, and, in case of Madhya Pradesh, the Supreme Court allowed the OBC quota in local body polls. Congress had been anti-OBC and so were Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party,” said Laxman.

He further asked, “I want to ask the Samajwadi Party and Congress when the UPA was in power why did they not give constitutional status to the National Commission for the Backward Classes?”

