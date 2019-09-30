Ahead of Assembly Elections, BSP's Mayawati Adopts Two-way Strategy to Make Comeback in Politics
As of now, the BSP has announced 41 candidates for Haryana assembly polls while the candidate list for Maharashtra elections is yet to be confirmed.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.
With a keen eye on the polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has chalked out a two-pronged strategy in order to make a comeback in national politics.
On one hand, Maywati is busy activating her party cadre for the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra and by-poll on 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while on the other, she is also working to alleviate rebellion within her party.
BSP was the first party to have declared candidates for by-poll seats in Uttar Pradesh after which the BSP Chief shifted base to Delhi to focus on assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra. Here, Mayawati has been participating in hectic parleys with both state-units’ officials in order to finalise the candidates.
As of now, the BSP has announced 41 candidates for Haryana assembly polls while the candidate list for Maharashtra elections is yet to be confirmed.Earlier, the BSP Chief had announced to go solo in both the states.
After the final list is made, Mayawati will soon launch party’s election campaign for both the states. In UP, her party has fielded senior leaders who are considered as local heavyweights.
To avoid a repeat of Rajasthan, where 6 MLAs defected to the Congress, Mayawati is keeping a watch on the activities of various state units. Loyalists of the party have been dispatched to the states where the BSP enjoys a considerable support base and the state unit chiefs have been entrusted with the responsibility of providing constant feedback.
Action was also taken against some rebellious leaders in Uttar Pradesh, after which the local party chiefs of Prayagraj and Kaushambhi, along with in-charges of some assembly seats were expelled from the party. Meanwhile the zonal in-charges of BSP have been loaded with the task of keeping an eye on party leaders whose actions are suspicious.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Teaser of Suhana Khan's Short Film Goes Viral, Fans Say She's Born to Act Like Shah Rukh Khan
- WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones From February Next Year
- Amy Jackson Shares Photo of Breastfeeding Her Newborn Son on Instagram
- Gamers Delight With Deals on Asus ROG Phone II, Black Shark 2, Nubia Red Magic 3
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung AX3000 Purifier For Rs 7999 is What You Need This Diwali