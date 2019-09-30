Ahead of Assembly Elections, BSP's Mayawati Adopts Two-way Strategy to Make Comeback in Politics

With a keen eye on the polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has chalked out a two-pronged strategy in order to make a comeback in national politics.

On one hand, Maywati is busy activating her party cadre for the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra and by-poll on 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while on the other, she is also working to alleviate rebellion within her party.

BSP was the first party to have declared candidates for by-poll seats in Uttar Pradesh after which the BSP Chief shifted base to Delhi to focus on assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra. Here, Mayawati has been participating in hectic parleys with both state-units’ officials in order to finalise the candidates.

As of now, the BSP has announced 41 candidates for Haryana assembly polls while the candidate list for Maharashtra elections is yet to be confirmed.Earlier, the BSP Chief had announced to go solo in both the states.

After the final list is made, Mayawati will soon launch party’s election campaign for both the states. In UP, her party has fielded senior leaders who are considered as local heavyweights.

To avoid a repeat of Rajasthan, where 6 MLAs defected to the Congress, Mayawati is keeping a watch on the activities of various state units. Loyalists of the party have been dispatched to the states where the BSP enjoys a considerable support base and the state unit chiefs have been entrusted with the responsibility of providing constant feedback.

Action was also taken against some rebellious leaders in Uttar Pradesh, after which the local party chiefs of Prayagraj and Kaushambhi, along with in-charges of some assembly seats were expelled from the party. Meanwhile the zonal in-charges of BSP have been loaded with the task of keeping an eye on party leaders whose actions are suspicious.

