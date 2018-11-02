Ahead of Assembly Elections, Former Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh Joins BJP

Senior Congress leader Premchand Guddu on Friday switched over to the BJP in the presence of party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, considered his strongest opponent in Malwa politics.Following in the footsteps of his father, Guddu’s son Ajit Bourasi too joined the saffron party, prompting the BJP to hold back its candidate from Ujjain’s Ghattiya seat. The party had nominated Ashok Malviya from the region earlier on Friday and if rumours are to be believed, Guddu could soon be nominated from the seat.Guddu was elected MLA from Alot seat twice and won the Ujjain Lok Sabha seat in 2009, before losing in 2014.He was considered a loyal supporter of Digvijaya Singh but had started distancing himself from the senior Congress leader of late. He alleged that he was ignored when the party was making appointments in Ujjain and had expressed his displeasure to the Congress’ Kamal Nath.However, given Guddu’s strong opposition to the BJP and the RSS in the past, he may not have a smooth sailing in the saffron party.In March this year, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha state president Amardeep Mourya had lodged a complaint against Guddu, accusing him of calling senior RSS personalities Hedgewar, Savarkar and Golvalkar agents of the British.As he joined the BJP on Friday, Guddu hit out at the Congress, saying it had no vision for Dalits and downtrodden and was a party of “Raja-Maharaja”.Sources said other Congress leaders, including Vishwanath Patel, Satyanarayan Patel and Kunwar Vikram Singh Natiraja, could also follow suit if denied a ticket.