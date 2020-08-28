Ahead of Assembly Polls Next Year, BJP Readies for Assam Battle, Chalks out Strategy

BJP General Secretary Organisation BL Santhosh held a two-day meeting over August 26-27 in Guwahati with the core committee as well as office-bearers with the Assam assembly elections next year in mind.

According to sources, Santosh asked the state unit to chalk out a 100-day plan starting September. The state unit has been told a week-long 'Seva Saptah' would be organised to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. In this, people will be encouraged to participate in 'seva' activities to benefit the weaker sections of society and those who have been affected by the coronavirus.

Assam will also celebrate September 25 as the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay. At 28,000 booths, MPs, MLAs and party leaders will interact with locals and highlight the importance of 'Aatma nirbhar Bharat' and encourage the motto of 'vocal for local'. This will culminate in the celebration of October 2 as 'Swachhata Parv' to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

In the coming days, the state unit will chalk out of a series of programmes to mark three months of activity in Assam and the drive is meant to strengthen the organisation.

Assam has a total of 28,000 booths and 399 mandals.

Sources said Santosh advised there has to be greater coordination between the state government and the party, especially to ensure that schemes announced by the state and the Centre reach everyone.

Those privy to the developments of the core committee meeting said Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the need to to announce major schemes for the state in the six months leading up to the elections. He also said every effort will be made to put forth the benefit of the Citizenship Amendment Act and its importance.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Congress, which in the last election had tried to hide its association with the AIUDF, had now expressed a desire to form an alliance with it as well as other parties like the Left. But this would be of no major consequence as the people have made up their mind and it will be a battle between the Congress and the BJP, he purportedly said.

According to sources, Sarma alerted the leadership that at least 12 seats in the lower Assam belt need particular attention to prevent the party of losing ground.

Sarma has earlier said he will not contest the assembly polls. He had also stated that he was not keen on any post but wanted to ensure the party's dominance in the state.

Party sources have told CNN-News18 that Sarma may be in for a larger role at the Centre, but that it is unlikely he will be taken away from Assam before the polls. The party is likely to continue to portray Sonowal as the CM face in the next election as well.