Ahead of Ayodhya Temple's 'Bhumi Pujan', Akhilesh Yadav Talks About 'Ram Rajya' in Yogi's UP

The Samajwadi Party National President and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party governments in the state and centre. The former CM of the state alleged that people of the country are stressed and are becoming hopeless due to the failed policies of the BJP government.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, SP Chief said, “Neither the boundaries are safe nor business or employment in the Corona era. The economy is in steep decline. Banks are sinking, interest on deposits is decreasing. Distressed people are forced to withdraw money from their PF. During the period of labour displacement many people have lost their close ones. Due to the wrong policies of the BJP government, the public is becoming hopeless.”

“The Chief Minister talks about Ram Rajya in the state, while in reality the situation in the state has become worse. There are murders, robberies, kidnappings. There are reports of ransom of 5 lakh rupees being asked in the name of BJP MLA. The name of the district minister resonates in the kidnapping scandal, also BJP leaders appear to be engaged in immoral business. What could be a worse example of a party with difference?” said Akhilesh in his statement.

Further attacking the BJP government in the state, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “How strange is it that people sitting in power are now calling each other corrupt. Hardoi MP says that the money given for their ventilator has disappeared. The police in Unnao are describing the BJP MLA as an accomplice of the people involved in land grabbing. The protected criminals are strong in the BJP rule. The Municipal Corporation threatens the Chief Engineer of Lucknow with the contractor. He on the other hand is being endorsed by the city mayor and she writes to the city commissioner in his favour.”

The former CM of the state also stated that people were allegedly upset with the ‘anti-people’ policies of the BJP and also alleged that the BJP had no plans for the weaker sections of the society whatsoever. ”Now the situation is such that the state government is not able to give salary to its employees even on the occasion of festival. The employees of Uttar Pradesh State Employees Welfare Corporation have not got their salaries for more than two and a half years. In the Jal Nigam and C&DS, 20 thousand employees have not received their salaries for four months,” alleged Akhilesh Yadav