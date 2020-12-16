BJP's Poaching Politics Intensifies in Run up to Polls, Alleges Mamata; Says Party Dialed Top TMC Leaders

Coming down heavily on BJP for doing "dirty poaching politics", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dropped a bombshell by claiming that the saffron brigade has recently contacted TMC's state president and requested him to join them.

Addressing a public rally in Cooch Behar, Banerjee said, "You can change clothes but one should not change their ideology. Those who are leaving us are opportunists as BJP is trying to break the TMC by using the power of money. Some are leaving out of fear from agencies."

"Today, I would like to share something that many of you don’t know. Even the media is not aware of this incident. Recently, someone from the BJP called up my state president Subrata Bakshi and Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal and offered to join them. Just imagine the low politics of BJP. Look at their audacity,” the CM said.

“The BJP doesn’t have any political courtesy or ideology. Those who joined the BJP were removed from the TMC because of their corrupt practices. Now these rejected leaders are running the show in the BJP. They are opportunists who only work for their benefit,” she added.

While commending her old party leaders, the chief minister said, “My real warriors are my old-timers of the party. They are the real assets of TMC. The BJP is trying to coerce TMC leaders to join using moneybags to break opposition parties. Today, I would like to appeal to the people of Cooch Behar to stand against evil forces like BJP.”

Banerjee’s reaction on ‘BJP’s poach politics’ came amid growing resentment in the TMC with several senior leaders, ministers and MLAs openly speaking up against the party leadership.

She is trying hard to regain the lost grounds in ‘North Bengal’ because the region has become a nightmare for her following TMC’s devastated performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.

Out of eight Lok Sabha seats including Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat, North Malda and South Malda in North Bengal – Mamata has miserably failed to win a single seat as seven out of eight went to BJP, while Malda South was secured by legend (late) Ghani Khan Chowdhury’s brother Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury (Congress), popularly known as ‘Dalu da’.

The BJP has grown exponentially in North Bengal and for Mamata it will make or break in the upcoming Assembly Polls in 2021.