Ahead of Bhabanipur By-poll, Prashant Kishore Meets Bengal CM Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee

The trio that defeated BJP was again seen together in Kolkata. Mamata Banerjee has her charisma but in the last Assembly elections, BJP tried their best to defeat her. Political pundits say Mamata had made a solid team, where her main commander was Abhishek Banerjee and then strategist Prashant Kishore. The team of Abhishek and Prashant, mainly known as the AB and PK combination, has worked in the right direction, picked up the right people and strategy that bowled out BJP.

Again by-polls are nearing and today after one month, Prashant Kishore came and had more than one hour of meeting with Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee at Nabanno.

From Nabanno, they visited a temple in Bhabanipur, three of them did “arthi” and offered their prayers.

This meeting has triggered speculations. Firstly, the meeting might be on TMC’s organisational expansion. Sources say TMC might expand its base in Goa. Moreover, opposition unity might also be there on the plate.

Secondly, TMC is more focusing on the margin for Mamata’s win at the Bhabanipur election.

Thirdly, sources say some big name may also join TMC soon.

From Tuesday, Mamata will begin a three-day campaign in Bhabanipur.

The BJP central ministers too will be coming from Tuesday onwards for campaigning.

