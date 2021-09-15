Ahead of Bhawanipur Bypoll, Rajya Sabha TMC MP Arpita Ghosh Resigns

TMC MP Arpita Ghosh resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday citing ‘personal reason’. Her resignation was accepted by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, a notification from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

“Ms. Arpita Ghosh, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of West Bengal, resigned her seat in the Rajya Sabha and her resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. the 15th September, 2021," the RS notification read.

Ghosh’s resignation, which comes days before West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee steps into the poll ring for the second time this year to retain her chair, took many from her own party by surprise. Confirming the news, party sources told News18 that the artiste-turned-politician wants to “give more time to the party and at home" which is why she is stepping down from her post.

Ghosh was among those suspended during the ruckus in Rajya Sabha in the recently concluded parliament session where both MPs and marshals were allegedly injured.

The TMC is in the process of expanding their base outside Bengal and their focus is the Northeast. TMC requires more fresh faces in the region and Ghosh apparently fits the bill, party insiders told News18.

Ghosh started her journey in TMC from Nandigram. She has campaigned for Mamata since then. She got an MP ticket first from Balurghat in 2014. After serving first term, she lost her MP election in 2019.

After she lost from Balurghat in Bengal’s Dakshin Dinajpur district in 2019, Mamata made her TMC District President for South Dinajpur. In 2019, the BJP did well in North Bengal, and there was a huge exodus from the TMC into the saffron party. Ghosh successfully managed to keep the flock together.

Her rival in TMC, Biplab Mitra later joined BJP and she was instrumental in bringing him back too.

She was then nominated to the Upper House of Parliament by the TMC in March 2020. Sources say, she felt that her requirement was more in Bengal than in Delhi which is what prompted the decision. The TMC has done major reshuffling in the party in the run up to its 2024 dream and Ghosh may play a key role in it.

