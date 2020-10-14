Ahead of Bihar Polls, Sharad Yadav's Daughter Joins Congress

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, former Union Minister and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini on Wednesday joined the Congress, apart from former MP Kali Pandey.

"I am grateful to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for inducting me in the party," Subhashini said, adding that it was Congress leader Ahmed Patel who asked her to join the party at a time when her father is unwell.

Pandey was an Independent MP from Gopalganj in 1984. "The future belongs to the Congress and I am back to my home," he said.

Pandey, who filed his nomination from Kuchaikote seat in Gopalganj district on Tuesday as Congress candidate, was national General Secretary of the LJD.

However, it's not clear whether Subhashini will contest the Assembly elections.

Congress state President Madan Mohan Jha said that the two leaders will further strengthen the party and the Grand Alliance in Bihar.

Sharad Yadav had formed the LJD after parting ways with Nitish Kumar as the latter left the RJD-Congress alliance and formed government with the help of the BJP.

The Congress is contesting 70 Assembly seats.